President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Police Summit, 8 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will open and address the Police Summit on Tuesday, 08 April 2025, at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Gauteng Province.

The inaugural Police Summit takes place under the theme “Efficiency in Action: Optimising South Africa's Policing Potential," aligning with Chapter 12 of the National Development Plan (NDP) on Building Safer Communities.

The Summit will address the high levels of crime in South Africa by reflecting on current policing approaches and developing more effective methods for the South African Police Service (SAPS).

To achieve the 2030 NDP objective, the three-day summit will focus on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of SAPS in combating crime. It will cover four broad themes with related breakaway discussions, focusing on proven policing strategies that have reduced crime and enhanced community safety; adaptation to dynamic changes in modern policing; the transformative role of technology in modern policing, investigation and intelligence; and building a skilled and professional workforce.

The Police Summit will have in attendance experts and practitioners who will have the opportunity to share critical views, ideas, and build networks for advancing social justice. It will facilitate engagement with various stakeholders, learning from good practices, and participating in discussions on innovative solutions and best practices.

President Ramaphosa will address the opening of the Police Summit as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 08 April 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Emperors Palace Convention Centre, Gauteng Province

Media enquiries and registration for the Police Summit can be directed to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on ‪+27 (82) 040-8808

For Presidency media queries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates