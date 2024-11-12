DON’T STOP TIL YOU GET ENOUGH: RARE MICHAEL JACKSON MEMORABILIA HITS THE AUCTION STAGE

Michael Jackson's Tour Rehearsal "Thriller" Jacket Autographed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An extraordinary opportunity to own Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ tour rehearsal jacket is here! Jackson’s unforgettable, red-and-black leather statement piece will be up for bidding at Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on Friday, November 15, 2024.Superfans will have the ultimate opportunity to acquire a legendary item from the King of Pop. The jacket, worn by Jackson during tour rehearsals of his world-famous Thriller tour, is autographed by Jackson himself, ‘Thriller’ director John Landis, and costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis, who designed the famous garment. Displayed at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles for over a decade, this jacket has become one of the most recognizable and sought-after items in pop-culture history, admired by fans worldwide.Alongside the ‘Thriller’ jacket, fans and collectors can explore a treasure trove of Michael Jackson memorabilia. From handwritten lyrics and diaries to show-stopping wardrobe pieces, this collection offers an unparalleled glimpse into the creative legacy of Michael Jackson. The auction estimates for these incredible lots range from $750 to $500,000.Michael Jackson's Tour Rehearsal "Thriller" Jacket Autographedby Jackson, John Landis and Deborah Nadoolman Landisest. $187,500 - $375,000PROPSTORE, ONE OF THE WORLD’S LEADING FILM AND TV MEMORABILIA COMPANIES, IS HOSTING ITS ANNUAL ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA LIVE AUCTION OF 2024 IN LONDON, UK. THE AUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BRING IN OVER $12 MILLION, FEATURING MORE THAN 1,800 RARE AND ICONIC ITEMS.THE AUCTION WILL BE HELD AT BAFTA 195 PICCADILLY, IN LONDON, STARTING AT 3 PM GMT EACH DAY. PUBLIC IN-ROOM BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON NOVEMBER 14 - 15, WITH ONLINE, ABSENTEE, AND TELEPHONE BIDS ACCEPTED THROUGHOUT THE EVENT.FANS WILL BE EXCITED TO KNOW THAT PROPSTORE HAS A VARIETY OF CONTENT FROM MICHAEL JACKSON, WHICH WILL BE FEATURED LIVE ON DAY 2 AS PART OF THE MUSIC SEGMENT OF THE AUCTION.Other fantastic content from Micheal Jackson, includes:The Omer Bhatti Collection: Michael Jackson's Photo-matched Black-and-gold Military-style Jacket estimated $250,000 - $500,000Framed "Beat It" Lyrics Handwritten by Michael Jackson estimated $50,000 - $100,000The Omer Bhatti Collection: Michael Jackson's Black-beaded Necklace with Stone estimated $50,000 - $100,000The Omer Bhatti Collection: Michael Jackson's Customised Sailors Varsity Jacket estimated $37,500 - $75,000Michael Jackson's 1987 Pepsi Commercial Wire Rig Jacket estimated at $31,250 - $62,500Michael Jackson's Photo-matched Studded Leather Bracer estimated $25,000 - $50,000Michael Jackson's Fedora estimated $6,250 - $12,500Michael Jackson's Autographed "You Were There" Sammy Davis Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Loafers estimated $6,250 - $12,500REGISTER AND BID NOW:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/z86xfr1fx8t4jfqo673iz/AKTPLeKqxR6nlsZYZxkLZxk?rlkey=id5i4nyeivptq8ah70rtjorc0&st=8zzd5ml0&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

