SABESP ANNOUNCES 3Q24 RESULTS

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world, announces today its third quarter of 2024 results.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 10,586 million in 3Q24 (disregards construction margin), up by R$ 8,200 million (+343.6%) over the R$ 2,387 million reported in 3Q23. Consequently, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 78.6% compared to 46.6% in 3Q23.

Excluding the non-recurring effects and the construction margin, adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 2,785 million in 3Q24, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60.0%.

Net income came to R$ 6,111 million in 3Q24, up by R$ 5,266 million (+622.2%) over the R$ 846 million recorded in 3Q23. Excluding the non-recurring effects and the construction margin, net income totaled R$ 1,173 million in 3Q24.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br/en/

SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

