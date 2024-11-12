Taking Care of Yourself Post-Election

As election results trickle in during the days and weeks after election day, it is important to manage your mental health due to the uncertainty of the outcome. Here are tips and resources to help you cope with the agony of waiting for the outcomes.

Unplug

Limit your consumption of social media and the 24-hour non-stop images. It’s important to stay informed, but creating boundaries is important.

Monitor how you feel after news consumption. Feeling preoccupied or extremely drained by national events may be a sign to cut back on your news intake and limit social media discussions.

Consider scheduling a short block of time in the morning and one in the evening to catch up on news without checking for every new update during the day.

During “digital breaks,” take time to focus on something enjoyable, such as a hobby, exercising, being in nature or spending time with family and friends.

Connect

Making plans or scheduling activities (besides election activities) can help you pass the time and potentially mitigate your election worries and fears. Engage with supportive friends and allies. Don't hesitate to reach out to your community and re-book that group FaceTime or virtual one-on-one coffee date. Talk about current issues, if needed, but be aware of when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Additionally, reach out to supportive services on-campus, including Health & Counseling Services if needed.

Plan Ahead

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks after the election. If you’re dreading potential political conversations during the holiday weekend with family or others, plan accordingly. Read this article to prepare for uncomfortable or even volatile discussions.

Channel Worry into Action

Channel what you’re feeling into positive, meaningful activity. The elections might be over but political involvement continues. Be informed and proactive around issues that matter to you. Find ways to engage in your community through advocacy in ways that fit for you.

It can be challenging to stay motivated when everything around us seems chaotic and scary. But doing something – some action, no matter how small – can lessen some of the uncertainty. What you do doesn’t need to be traditionally “political” – taking steps to stand up for or stand in for a person or a cause or the environment means we’re not powerless.

Activism, service and generosity are a few ways to promote a sense of empowerment and contribution when we may be feeling helpless. The Center for Community Engagement offers the GU community a range of opportunities to volunteer serving those disadvantaged or oppressed.

Want to have a voice in local or national politics? For ideas, visit 25 ways to be politically active (whether you lean left or right). For those living in the Spokane, you can join your local Neighborhood Council. Other cities and municipalities have their own version of volunteer advocacy groups.

Simply want to support a specific cause that you care about? You can volunteer locally or for a chapter of a national organization.

Finally, join one or more of the hundreds of registered student clubs and organizations at GU.

Remember, igniting a brighter world goes beyond electoral politics. You may or may not like what comes of this election, but know that there are countless ways to use your strengths and skills for good.

GU has many events planned post-election, check out Zagtivities for more information on how to get involved.

Mental Health and Wellness Resources: Tips to share with students

Maintain and/or build daily wellness habits. Practice good nutrition, exercise, social connection. Stick to a normal sleep routine. Maintaining your existing healthy habits will help sustain you through stressful times.

Get outside, enjoy nature, or just take a deep breath of fresh air.

Take care of your body in the present moment. Turn your attention towards your physical well-being. What does your body need? Rest? Movement? A hot shower? A warm meal? A good stretch? A few deep breaths? Avoid using drugs or alcohol as a coping strategy.

Practice positive psychology: Despite all of the negativity in the election, try to find some balance. Seek out positive stories and news. For example, check out The Uplift or Uplifting Stories. It’s an important reminder of the positive things in life and the strength of the human spirit. Practice gratitude for the things and the people in your life you feel thankful for.

Utilize Relaxation techniques: Muscle relaxation, breathing exercises, and meditation can help increase your ability to cope in stressful situations. - Practicing progressive muscle relaxation can be an essential tool to relieve stress by improving cognitive function, energy levels, and alertness. - It may help to use an audio recording until you learn all the muscle groups and get better at focusing on specific groups.

Utilize Grounding Techniques: When experiencing distressing thoughts, grounding techniques help you to focus on reorienting your mind toward being in the present moment. One common grounding technique is called the 5-4-3-2-1 method: use your senses to notice five things you see, four things you hear, three things you can touch or feel, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. Other examples of grounding might include putting your hands in water and focusing on how the temperature and texture feel or going for a walk and focusing only on your steps. Check out other ideas here.

Support Resources

The Office of Health Promotion provides space, resources and services at GU designed to support students on their GU journey.

StudentLinc offers short articles and videos with tips and tools for everything from your mental and physical health, to friendships and finding balance. StudentLinc also offers chat and other telehealth therapy services.

Residential students can contact their Resident Director for support.

Connect with University Ministry.

Center for Cura Personalis provides prevention, assessment and intervention for and with GU students as they navigate the challenges that stand in their way of academic and personal success.

Counseling Services provides confidential individual and group therapy, walk-in consultations, emergency psychological services and more to enhance students' lives and encourage personal growth.

The Rudolf Fitness Center is committed to providing health and wellness programming and education for the entire campus.

Our House can assist with healthy coping mechanisms for students in recovery.

