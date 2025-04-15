Congrats to Zags Adding to Their Families!

April 11, 2025 | Gonzaga Magazine | Spring 2025

’12 Katherine Pontarolo-Maag and TJ Park: a son, Leo Joon (who shares a birthday with his uncle ’09 Chris Pontarolo-Maag) '06 Jill Fitzgerald and Jeremy Wear: a son, George (left) '11 Derek Long and Karin Allen: a son, Chet (right) '12 Courtney (Harris) and '12 Andrew Dremlyuga: a daughter, Layla '12 Amanda Dawson and Kevin Tongue: a son, Milo (left) '13 Kate Stoltz and '11 Russell Craven: a son, Milo (right) '13 Kevin Stratton and Anna Stratton: a daughter, Charlotte '13 Lauren (Berry) Sheppard and '13 Conner Sheppard: a son, Graham (left) '13 Samantha (Blake) Wootten and Elijah Wootten: a son, Arthur (right) '14 Meghan (Roletto) and '14 Jonathan Mora: a son, Canon '13 Lauren (Tallarida) Yoon and '15 Andrew Yoon: a son, Emerson '16, '19 Mackenzie Roberts and '16 Trevor Obrinsky: a daughter, Violet '16 Elisa (Wilson) and Brandon Heide: a daughter, Madison (left) '17 M.B.A Natalie Pluskota-Hamberg and '21 M.A. Robert Hamberg: a daughter, Jacey Clementine (right) '18 Tyra (Graney) and '17,'18 Trey Hardy: a daughter, Halle Not Pictured: '10, '22 Martine Romero and Philip D’Arcangelo: a son, Luca '11 Cathy (Caputo) Cooper and Evan Cooper welcomed a daughter '13 Tessa Miller (LaVergne) and Jack Miller: a daughter, Daisy '14 Samantha Wright (Chin) and '17 David Wright: a son, Isaiah '15 Michelle Kfoury and '15 Jake Dini: a daughter, Maeve

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.