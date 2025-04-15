Submit Release
Congrats to Zags Adding to Their Families!

April 11, 2025

Gonzaga Magazine | Spring 2025

A couple smiles holding their baby.

’12 Katherine Pontarolo-Maag and TJ Park: a son, Leo Joon (who shares a birthday with his uncle ’09 Chris Pontarolo-Maag)

 

A baby on a blanket with initials embroidered on it.

'06 Jill Fitzgerald and Jeremy Wear: a son, George

 

Side by side photos of two babies.

(left) '11 Derek Long and Karin Allen: a son, Chet

(right) '12 Courtney (Harris) and '12 Andrew Dremlyuga: a daughter, Layla

 

A couple holds their kids and dog while sitting on a couch.

'12 Amanda Dawson and Kevin Tongue: a son, Milo

 

Two photos of newborn babies.

(left) '13 Kate Stoltz and '11 Russell Craven: a son, Milo

(right) '13 Kevin Stratton and Anna Stratton: a daughter, Charlotte

 

A newborn baby takes a nap in white sheets.

'13 Lauren (Berry) Sheppard and '13 Conner Sheppard: a son, Graham

 

To the left, a baby smiles. To the right, an older brother holds his newborn baby sibling.

(left) '13 Samantha (Blake) Wootten and Elijah Wootten: a son, Arthur

(right) '14 Meghan (Roletto) and '14 Jonathan Mora: a son, Canon

 

A baby in a little gray sweater.

'13 Lauren (Tallarida) Yoon and '15 Andrew Yoon: a son, Emerson

 

A couple smiles holding their baby.

'16, '19 Mackenzie Roberts and '16 Trevor Obrinsky: a daughter, Violet

 

A blue-eyed little boy holds his newborn baby sibling.

'16 Elisa (Wilson) and Brandon Heide: a daughter, Madison

 

Two photos of little babies, one holding a tennis ball and the other with a big red bow.

(left) '17 M.B.A Natalie Pluskota-Hamberg and '21 M.A. Robert Hamberg: a daughter, Jacey Clementine

(right) '18 Tyra (Graney) and '17,'18 Trey Hardy: a daughter, Halle

 

Not Pictured: 

'10, '22 Martine Romero and Philip D’Arcangelo: a son, Luca

'11 Cathy (Caputo) Cooper and Evan Cooper welcomed a daughter

'13 Tessa Miller (LaVergne) and Jack Miller: a daughter, Daisy

'14 Samantha Wright (Chin) and '17 David Wright: a son, Isaiah

'15 Michelle Kfoury and '15 Jake Dini: a daughter, Maeve

