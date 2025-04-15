President's Perspective: The Power of Choice

Dear Alumni, Friends, and Supporters,

The ability to see options and make choices is reflective of free will and an important expression of human nature, but it is not lost on me that it is still a rare privilege to be able to make choices that change the trajectory of one’s life. The ability to make choices only happens if opportunity allows it, and more often than not, opportunity is created by those who choose to make a difference.

When I was 22 – after a disastrous high school experience followed by a three-year active Army enlistment – I chose to attend Gonzaga. Thankfully, Gonzaga had chosen to take a chance on me, as well. Our mutual choices forever changed my life. Gonzaga is where I learned what it truly meant to be intellectually curious and capable, where my partner Julie and I found one another, and ultimately where together we raised a family and chose to dedicate 30-plus years of our professional and personal lives. Across that span of time, we’ve had the privilege to be part of many powerful experiences, and to meet, know, and work with many wonderful and talented individuals.

A university, at its best, is a place where many different people, each with diverse and unique backgrounds and perspectives, come together dedicated to the common project of seeking and generating knowledge and understanding – however challenging and complex that search may be. This search has many expressions and outcomes, ranging from foundational learning to cuttingedge discoveries, all of which lead to the expansion of individuals’ intellectual and social capacities. In the context we endeavor to create at Gonzaga, it is also in service to the growth and development of better human beings, as well as a better world. Our Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic identity compels us to frame our work with attentiveness to values and aspirations that attend to our relationship with God and transcend self-interest. From our community-focused ethos to active engagement with society and the professions, we are constantly asking the question, “What is the world asking of us?” The answers are, quite literally, limitless.

Over time, many people have asked me, “What exactly does a university president do?” I’ve given several responses, depending upon the situation. In one sense, a university might be thought of as a small municipality, with the president as its mayor.

Presidents do occasionally give speeches, issue proclamations, and cut ribbons or make appearances at events. But much of the work involves supervision and collaboration with colleagues in the administration, as well as engagement and advocacy with many external constituencies – public officials, CEOs, associations and organizations, the media (to name a few). Often the work involves listening to concerns and working to solve problems. The role of the president is to act as spokesperson, and to promote and protect the university, advancing its aims and strengthening it against the inevitable challenges that all organizations face.

The president of a Jesuit university must also pay attention to its health and vitality as a sponsored work of the Society of Jesus and the Catholic Church. The maintenance of an active, thriving relationship between the University and the Jesuits at all levels is an essential component of Gonzaga’s constitution, and I am thankful that Spokane and Gonzaga are blessed with a robust community of active Jesuits. I am also grateful for the rich collaboration with so many Jesuits that has been a significant hallmark of these past decades

During my time at Gonzaga, while our core values and identity have remained constant, much has changed as well. Some of these changes have been for the better, others a bit more challenging. The world of higher education is itself changing and evolving, which demands a willingness on the part of universities to make sometimes difficult choices. As the ways individuals gain access to information evolves, and the needs of society, organizations, and professions change, choosing to stand still is simply not an option. It is not what our students deserve, what our families invest in, or what our alumni and supporters believe is the best path forward for our University. Fortunately, Gonzaga understands this, and is continually looking to innovate and create opportunities that will better position its students for success post-graduation.

Over the course of a career, there are inevitable moments of reflection and self-evaluation. A sign of good leadership is understanding what an organization needs and assessing one’s own capacities in light of the current needs and opportunities. Effective leadership is partly measured in successful accomplishments, to be sure; but it’s also about knowing when it’s time to step aside to make way for the next successful leader. I am truly excited for Gonzaga’s next phase. As noted in this edition, our Board of Trustees announced the decision to appoint Dr. Katia Passerini as Gonzaga’s 27th president in January. It has been a privilege to work with Dr. Passerini these past months; I am so excited for all that she will do for our Gonzaga community, and I look forward to watching as the community, with true Zag Spirit, embraces her.

As I and my colleagues prepare for Dr. Passerini’s arrival this July, there are still many tasks to be accomplished. But I do want to say “thank you” to all of my partners in leadership – past and present – for your dedication to and belief in our institution. Together, we have accomplished so much, and I am thankful for the many successes our university has experienced as a result. Thank you for choosing to be a part of this important project, and for creating the environment within which so many of our students and colleagues have succeeded and flourished.

Fifteen years ago, Gonzaga’s Jesuit Community endorsed my nomination, and the Board of Trustees chose to elect me, as Gonzaga’s 26th president. That choice – risky though it was – also changed my life. As I conclude my service, I want to say “thank you” to our boards, our alumni, families, friends and benefactors, and to all who have supported Gonzaga during my tenure. I especially want to thank my family for their love, support and encouragement along the way. And I ask that you – our supporters and champions – please choose to continue supporting this amazing University, and the students who choose to make Gonzaga part of their life’s journey. In so doing, you are choosing to create the opportunity that changes lives.

May God bless you and may God bless Gonzaga University. With very best wishes,

Thayne M. McCulloh, D.Phil.

President

66 Years and Nearly 20 Titles From student body president to university president, Thayne McCulloh (’89) has had many titles. In 34 years since his graduation from Gonzaga, an associate professor of psychology, resident life director, housing director, assistant dean of students, dean of student academic services, dean of financial services, associate academic vice president, vice president for administration and planning, interim academic vice president, interim president and finally president. Julie (Lopach) McCulloh (’92, ’97 M.B.A.) developed a career pathway at Gonzaga lasting 32 years. A psychology major, she had a penchant for organizational psych, and focused her roles on admission: transfer counselor, assistant dean, associate dean and dean, followed by associate provost and vice provost of enrollment management, which combined undergrad and graduate recruitment as well as student financial services and the Center for Lifelong Learning under one umbrella. As they move on from Gonzaga, the McCullohs are eager for the additional opportunities they will have to fill other important roles, namely Papa and GoGo to two grandchildren.