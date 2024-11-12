TernX Carry On Stroller: Game-Changer Scores Shark Tank Deal

TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller As Seen On Shark Tank Robert Herjavec and Tack Lee

TernX scores Shark Tank deal and introduces an innovative carry on suitcase that transforms into a certified stroller, simplifying travel for families on the go

The more you talk, the more I believe in you” — Robert Herjavec

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traveling with kids can be a logistical nightmare. From bulky strollers, extra bags to long wait times and tired kids, every family’s journey often becomes a struggle, especially at airports. TernX has introduced an innovation to simplify and improve the experience: the TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller. Recently featured on the popular TV show Shark Tank, this game changing product has sparked interest internationally as the first-of-its-kind carry-on suitcase that doubles as a certified stroller. It's also been named a best invention of the year by TIME and have won 7 international design awards.Founded by husband-and-wife team Tack & Hoe Ping, TernX was inspired by the couple's love for travel and the desire to bring their children along for memorable adventures. Like many traveling parents, they faced the challenges of packing light and managing extra baggage, all while ensuring their child’s safety and comfort throughout the journey. This drove them to develop a product that would address these needs seamlessly. The TernX Carry On Stroller allows parents to travel without the burden of a separate stroller and carry-on bag, combining both essentials into one convenient item.TernX Carry On Stroller's appearance on Shark Tank proved that the distinctive design and functionality piqued the panel's interest, resulting in not one but two deal offers. Notably, one investor said, "The more you talk, the more I believe in you," demonstrating the genuine interest and confidence the product sparked. Although the specifics of the transactions remain private, the attention and validation from such a well-known platform highlighted the product's potential impact.The TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller combines practicality and innovation. It meets standard carry-on dimensions as a piece of luggage, making it convenient for airline travel and easy to store in overhead bins. When converted, it functions as a safe, certified stroller, allowing parents to transition smoothly from check-in counters to boarding gates. This feature particularly appeals to families navigating airports, where long walks and waits can be incredibly taxing with young children.Beyond its functionality, the stroller-luggage hybrid speaks to a broader shift in travel products to make family journeys more manageable and enjoyable. TernX taps into a growing market of travel solutions that prioritize efficiency without compromising on quality or safety. The company sees this product as the first in a series of innovations designed to support families in their travels. TernX emphasizes that this product is not just a convenience but a reflection of the joy of shared travel experiences, aiming to enhance family journeys by making them smoother and less stressful.TernX is committed to quality and customer service, with its headquarters in Queensland, Australia. They invite customers to learn more about the TernX Carry On Stroller and other upcoming travel solutions on their website, ternx.com, and across their social media channels under the handle @myternx. For inquiries, please reach out to support at hello@tern-x.com, where the team is ready to answer questions and support families eager to experience a new way of traveling with children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.