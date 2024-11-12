Black Girl Vitamins Enhances Health Expertise with Women-led Medical Advisory Team

Dr. Standifer and Black Girl Vitamins Team

Black Girl Vitamins, a wellness company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its medical advisory team with the addition of three Black women physicians.

Black women’s health has taken a backseat for too long, so I’m honored to be a BGV medical advisor to bring more awareness, prioritize black women’s health, and advocate for us.” — BGV Medical Advisor, Dr. Chi

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), a wellness company dedicated to the health of Black women, is pleased to announce the expansion of its medical advisory team with the addition of three Black women physicians. The esteemed doctors, Dr. Bryanne Standifer-Barrett, MD, Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke, MD and Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, will assist in product development, offer medical advice to the BGV community of over 100,000 women, and collaborate with the marketing team.

Importance of Black Doctors:

Black doctors play a crucial role in addressing healthcare disparities that disproportionately affect the Black community. Over the years, studies have proven that Black women often receive inadequate diagnoses, less effective treatment, and experience higher mortality rates. By welcoming these physicians to the advisory team, BGV ensures that their community is seen by a healthcare provider who shares similar life experiences and receives the specialized care and necessary support to live healthier lives.

Meet The Doctors:

Dr. Bryanne Standifer-Barrett, MD

A Board Certified Internist, Dr. Standifer-Barrett provides evidence-based care to her patients. She also serves as a Clinical Professor at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, contributing to the Alumni Board and the admissions committee. With a strong passion for health education, Dr. Standifer-Barrett is committed to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives and prevent illness. Follow her Instagram @the_drstandiferbarrett for more



Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke

Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke, aka Dr. Chi, is a family medicine physician with a remarkable background in athletics and academia. She is dedicated to promoting health literacy through media outlets. She founded Reality Speaks, Inc., a nonprofit supporting underserved communities with initiatives like mental health advocacy and giving back to those in need. Dr. Chi is passionate about empowering others and making a positive impact to help foster growth and resilience.

Follow her Instagram @ask_drchi for more.

Dr. C. Nicole Swiner

Voted in the Top 10 Best Doctors in North Carolina, C. Nicole Swiner, MD, is a family physician, 7-time best-selling author, speaker, wife, and mother in Durham. She also owns Swiner Publishing Company and Serenity Hydration and Wellness. Her passion lies in minority health, women’s health, mental health, DEI, and entrepreneurship. Dr. Swiner is a national speaker who has been featured in the news and media, as well as a keynote speaker at events like Essence Fest and Radio One’s Women’s Empowerment. Follow her Instagram @realdocswiner for more.

BGV Medical Advisor, Dr. Chi shares, “It's exciting to be part of a revolutionary brand! Black women’s health has taken a backseat for too long, so I’m honored to be a BGV medical advisor to bring more awareness, prioritize black women’s health, and advocate for us.”

About Black Girl Vitamins:

Founded in 2021, Black Girl Vitamins is a wellness-focused company on a mission to address the nutritional needs of Black and minority communities. Co-founder Maxine's personal experience with healthcare disparities inspired the creation of expertly developed, tested, and fast-acting vitamins designed to tackle scientifically proven deficiencies. Committed to health equity, BGV offers a range of gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO products, including probiotics, prenatal vitamins, age-defying supplements, and more. Products start at $25 for a 1-month supply and can be purchased individually or in bundles at BlackGirlVitamins.co, Amazon, and other retailers.

With every bottle sold, the company gives back proceeds to scholarships awarded monthly to Black women pursuing degrees in healthcare-related fields. Additionally, BGV is a proud sponsor of the Howard University Women’s Basketball Team.

For more information on Black Girl Vitamins, contact Alexia Castillo at mlwpr@mlwpr.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.