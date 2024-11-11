AHA podcast: The Value of Veterans in the Health Care Workforce 

In this special Veterans Day conversation, Anne Mork, R.N., vice president/chief nursing officer of ambulatory and nursing support services at UW Health, and Luke Sticht, former vice president and chief nursing officer of American Family Children's Hospital, discuss the wealth of knowledge that military health care professionals can bring to organizations and how their service experience keeps them focused on the mission to care for others. LISTEN NOW

