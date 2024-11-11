Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,867 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: The Value of Veterans in the Health Care Workforce 

In this special Veterans Day conversation, Anne Mork, R.N., vice president/chief nursing officer of ambulatory and nursing support services at UW Health, and Luke Sticht, former vice president and chief nursing officer of American Family Children's Hospital, discuss the wealth of knowledge that military health care professionals can bring to organizations and how their service experience keeps them focused on the mission to care for others. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: The Value of Veterans in the Health Care Workforce 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more