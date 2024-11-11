HSR journal special edition highlights VHA learning health system 

Health Services Research, the flagship publication of AHA’s Health Research & Educational Trust, has released a special edition marking the 25th anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration’s Quality Enhancement Research Initiative. This issue, titled “Evolution of the Veterans Health Administration Learning Health System: 25 years of QUERI,” was released with support from the VHA and highlights scientific contributions and real-world impacts emanating from QUERI’s 25 years of helping initiatives translate research into practice. READ MORE

