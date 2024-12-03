VeriScan Customers Can Send Remote Identity Verification Requests Via SMS

VeriScan & DIVE Integration IDScan.net Logo

New feature allows businesses to centralize in-person and digital identity verification into a single software solution

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDScan.net is excited to end 2024 with a substantial product enhancement - the integration of its digital identity verification product into the popular VeriScan platform. Now, in addition to scanning IDs using an ID scanner, customers can send verification requests via email or SMS, to be completed on end users’ mobile devices.Users photograph the front and back of their ID, and the VeriScan app performs AI-driven analysis to determine its legitimacy. Optionally, the platform can request a selfie to match the individual to the photo on their government-issued ID. The results are then ingested into the VeriScan platform, and saved as a Remote Scan to the backend portal. VeriScan customers can then match in-person visits against the previously verified identity.The need for remote ID validation comes as businesses address hybrid sales models, such as Buy Online Pick Up In Store, and eCommerce delivery. Remote validations allow for confirmation of age and identity at the time of the initial transaction, decreasing the risk of ID fraud and providing greater assurance before high risk transactions begin. Offering both options for identity verification improves business flexibility when combatting the use of fraudulent identity documents with a frictionless customer experience.This new feature closes a year of significant product innovation on the VeriScan Identity Platform, including:- Mobile ID compatibility in VeriScan for iOS, and VeriScan for Windows.- Addition of face matching using a connected webcam- Enhanced tamper checks to better detect Photoshopped and manipulated IDs- In/out tracking for access management (mustering)- SSO using Google, Microsoft Entra (formerly Azure SSO), and OktaThese features are in addition to several major codebase consolidations and UX enhancements to provide a more consistent cross-platform experience. Looking forward to 2025, the team expects to continue their focus on features to help businesses better prevent ID fraud, and report on ID fraud attempts enterprise-wide.“We are focused on our commitment to being the ideal partner for ID fraud prevention at scale,” said IDScan.net CTO, Andrey Stanovnov. “Currently, we offer a suite of products for businesses doing high-volume identity verification. Moving into 2025, we will continue to grow the reporting and analytics suites attached to those products, and will launch new features to empower loss prevention and anti-crime teams to have sharp visibility enterprise wide. We also plan to continue to expand mobile ID reading capabilities in accordance with new ISO-protocols.”IDScan.net announced significant growth in revenue, customer count, and verification volume in 2024, as well as top category honors on G2 , and receipt of a Global Tech Award for SaaS Companies. The new features align with their existing growth strategy and the needs of their enterprise client base.About IDScan.netIDScan.net offers the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on ID fraud prevention, age verification, and access management for security and compliance. Across their suite of products, IDScan.net performs more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers. Including entities such as AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, MRI Software, Simmons Bank, Dutchie POS, Gamestop, and more.

