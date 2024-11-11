FW: New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Emergency Services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/11/2024 @ 0829 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22a, Bridport, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Donny Austin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release the information of domestic violence victims
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance located at a residence on VT Route 22a in Bridport. Investigation revealed that Austin caused pain to a household member. Austin was located and arrested at the Jiffy Mart Gas Station located in New Haven. Upon processing Austin, the Court ordered for Austin to be released on conditions with a citation. Austin was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County for 11/12/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at 1230 AM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.