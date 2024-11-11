FW: New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5005125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2024 @ 0829 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22a, Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Donny Austin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release the information of domestic violence victims

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance located at a residence on VT Route 22a in Bridport. Investigation revealed that Austin caused pain to a household member. Austin was located and arrested at the Jiffy Mart Gas Station located in New Haven. Upon processing Austin, the Court ordered for Austin to be released on conditions with a citation. Austin was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County for 11/12/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at 1230 AM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.