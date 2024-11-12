Therapy Brands Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

Therapy Brands is a leading practice management software provider. Therapy Brands is now accredited with the Better Business Bureau.

MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Therapy Brands , the leading provider of software and services for behavioral health professionals, is proud to announce that it has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This respected accreditation recognizes Therapy Brands’ ongoing commitment to trust, transparency, and high ethical standards in its business practices.As a BBB-accredited business, Therapy Brands has met and exceeded the rigorous standards set forth by the BBB. This accreditation reflects the company’s dedication to providing quality software products, services, and support to the healthcare professionals who depend on its innovative solutions.“Earning BBB Accreditation is an important milestone for Therapy Brands,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Brands. “It’s a testament to our team’s unwavering focus on delivering exceptional solutions for the behavioral health market and maintaining a culture of trust and transparency.”To become accredited, companies must meet and abide by a set of eight standards that includes trust, honesty, transparency, responsiveness, and data security.“We are thrilled to welcome Therapy Brands as an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau,” said Ken Williams, Vice President of Operations, Better Business Bureau. “Achieving an A+ rating reflects Therapy Brands’ commitment to excellence as they provide industry-leading solutions to behavioral health providers across the county.”About Therapy BrandsTherapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for behavioral health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments. Learn more at www.therapybrands.com

