Attorney Samuel Dordulian Joins RAINN National Leadership Council
DLG Proudly Announces Donation to Nation’s Leading Anti-Sexual Violence Organization
I think the work RAINN does has a profound impact in terms of educating and helping to reduce sexual violence, and I’d like to help further that cause in any way.”GLENDALE, CA, US, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dordulian Law Group (DLG) is pleased to announce a substantial contribution made to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation’s leading non-profit organization working to combat sexual violence. DLG’s founder and president, Samuel Dordulian, is featured in this month’s RAINN newsletter as an official member of its National Leadership Council. Dordulian discusses his work as a sex crimes prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, and how it helped shape his current practice where he advocates on behalf of sexual assault survivors with civil claims.
Based in California, Dordulian and his team of dedicated sexual assault attorneys represent survivors throughout the nation in civil lawsuits.
“I think the work RAINN does has a profound impact in terms of educating and helping to reduce sexual violence, and I’d like to help further that cause in any way,” Dordulian says.
ABOUT RAINN:
RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization offering resources and support to sexual assault survivors. In addition to their 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline, RAINN offers consulting and training opportunities and works to help shape public policy in an effort to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.
ABOUT DLG:
Dordulian Law Group is the nation’s leading sexual assault law firm offering a unique four-tiered form of representation that goes beyond legal expertise to include critical resources and a 24/7 support network of dedicated professionals known as the SAJE Team (Sexual Assault Justice Experts). DLG is proud to donate to RAINN and to support the organization’s mission to combat sexual violence, increase reporting, assist survivors, and bring sexual predators to justice. To make a donation to RAINN, please visit the following link.
Dordulian Law Group is California’s leading sex crimes law firm representing survivors of sexual assault, abuse, harassment, and misconduct nationwide. As a Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, Sam Dordulian worked as a sex crimes prosecutor, successfully obtaining life sentences against some of the state’s most heinous criminals. Since founding his firm in 2008, Dordulian and his experienced team have successfully recovered over $100 million for clients.
