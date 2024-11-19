12 Game-Changing Innovations Reshaping Accessible Travel: A Preview of the Future at Travelability's EMS Summit

Discover How Tech is Making Travel Accessible for All

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelability is thrilled to announce that our 6th annual Emerging Markets Summit will include 12 groundbreaking technologies, innovations and transformative services designed to enhance accessibility in the hospitality industry.

The Exhibitors include the following.

A SIGHTED COMPANION LIVING IN A PHONE. BEMYEYES connects blind and low-vision users who want sighted assistance with volunteers and anywhere in the world, through their phone camera. Watch this spectacular video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zq710AKC1gg

AN AFFORDABLE WAY TO AUTOMATE ADA HOTEL DOORS. HERO ROOM DOOR OPENER- A battery-operated door hinge that can automate ADA room doors with an app, a fob or hotel room card--all for 1/3 of the price of conventional automated doors for about 1/3 the cost of those that require rewiring the room. https://wehearyouopensdoors.com/

BE MORE WELCOMING TO THOSE WITH HIDDEN DISABILITIES. HIDDEN DISABILITY SUNFLOWER. A lanyard travelers to voluntarily share that they have a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent; and may require additional time and understanding. Includes an 8-minute training video. https://hdsunflower.com/

THE BOOKING ENGINE THAT IS REVOLUTIONIZING TRAVEL FOR THOSE WITH DISABILITIES. WHEEL THE WORLD. An innovative hotel booking system that ensures that disabled travelers receive the a room that most closely matches their specific needs. They provide in-person “mappers” to measure up to 200 accessible features in hotel, attractions, restaurants and points of interest. https://wheeltheworld.com

MAKE SCHMOOZING POSSIBLE FOR DEAF CONFERENCE ATTENDEES. AIRA. Empowers travelers through on-demand visual and sign language interpreting from anywhere on any mobile device: AIRA. Using geofence technology, provide Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing visitors access to professionally trained interpreters, and Blind and Low-Vision travelers professionally trained visual interpreters, all from the tap of an app using their personal mobile device. https://aira.io/

THE VISITOR CENTER KIOSK THAT ADJUSTS TO ONE'S DISABILITY. TRUE OMNI. Discover how Visitor Centers can service travelers with a self-service kiosk that can adapt multiple disabilities. https://trueomni.com/

EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS INTO THE FUTORE OF THE AGING TRAVELER: AARP. Learn about the most recent AARP research on the 50+ travel market and how it may affect the way travel needs to be marketed in the future.. https://www.aarp.org/

THIS WHEELCHAIR IS OPEN TO ADVENTURE! ADVENCHAIR. The all-terrain wheelchair that lets people with disabilities get off the beaten path to explore state and national parks, beaches and hard to navigate spaces. https://www.advenchair.com/

A ONE-STOP SOLUTION TO HELP THE DEAF COMMUNICATE. 360 DIRECT VIDEO. Whether it be call center support, ASL captioning for meetings or events in-person ASL interpreters, or deaf professionals for call center support, 360 Direct Video provides a one-stop solution for the travel industry. https://360directvideo.com/

CONSULTING INSIGHTS FROM A WHEELCHAIR USER THAT HAS VISITED 145 DESTINATIONS. SAGE INCLUSION. By leveraging technology, Sage empowers travel organizations to identify growth opportunities, and enhance their organizational skills. Having visited over 145 cities in his wheelchair, he also conducts audits for destinations and advises major global organizations on accessible travel as a board member, https://sageinclusion.com/

UNPARALLED AI EXPERTISE FOR DESTINATIONS AND HOTELS. GET UNCHAINED. Maximize resources, enhance business performance, and simplify decision-making with their comprehensive AI solutions and expert guidance. They also serve as the third party AI department for several destinations to supplement staff shortages. https://www.getunchained.com/

THE MASTERS OF SENSORY INCLUSION TRAINING. KultureCity is TravelAbility's partner to scale sensory inclusion in 2024. They are also the preferred sensory training providers for over 5000 venues including all NBA arenas, and NFL, MLB, and MLS venues, as well as all LEGO centers. www.kulturecity.org

For more information contact: info@travelability.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.