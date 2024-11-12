Stevenson School Announces Two $10 Million Gifts Toward New Math, Science and Engineering Center

Remarkable Stevenson Campaign Stevenson MSEC Rendering

Stevenson announces two $10 million gifts toward its new Math, Science, and Engineering Center, a cornerstone project of the "Remarkable Stevenson" campaign.

These two extraordinary contributions exemplify the importance of the Remarkable Stevenson campaign in positioning our school to thrive for decades to come.” — Dr. Michael L. Jackson ‘68, Campaign Chair

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevenson School announces two $10 million lead gifts toward its new Math, Science, and Engineering Center (MSEC), a cornerstone project of the "Remarkable Stevenson" campaign. These generous contributions will establish the John Senuta Math Center and the Day Family Center for Science and Engineering within the MSEC, strengthening Stevenson's commitment to STEM education excellence for students. These gifts are part of the $32 million already committed toward the $45 million budget for the MSEC project within the school's comprehensive $60 million campaign.The John Senuta Math CenterAs part of the new MSEC facility, the John Senuta Math Center, established through a $10 million lead gift from Calla and Will Griffith ‘89, will create a dynamic environment for mathematical exploration and learning. The center will replace portions of the 50-year-old Lindsley Science Building with modern learning spaces designed for contemporary mathematics education."Mathematics forms the foundation for innovation and critical thinking," said Mr. Griffith. "The John Senuta Math Center will provide Stevenson students with the collaborative spaces and technological tools they need to develop strong mathematical foundations. This gift honors John Senuta's dedication to mathematics education and ensures his legacy inspires future problem solvers."Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson, emphasized the center's significance: "Since 1952, Stevenson has built a special community where curiosity and joy live comfortably alongside challenge and excellence. The John Senuta Math Center exemplifies this philosophy, honors John’s 43 years of teaching mathematics as Stevenson, and creates an environment where students can explore complex mathematical concepts while developing the analytical skills essential for success in any field."The Day Family Center for Science and EngineeringThe Day Family Center for Science and Engineering, made possible through a $10-million gift from the Willametta K. Day Foundation, will enhance Stevenson's capabilities in science and engineering education. The center will feature advanced laboratories and flexible learning spaces designed to support hands-on, collaborative learning.The Day Family has a long history of connection and generosity to Stevenson School. Willametta K. Day was one of the school’s most generous philanthropists while her sons, Robert ‘61, Matt ‘63, and T.J. ‘66, attended the school. The brothers continued this legacy after they graduated, with all three serving as trustees, and making generous gifts to each major fundraising effort. Dr. Griffiths reflected, “The Day family’s generosity to Stevenson has been transformative. This most recent gift represents not just an investment in facilities but in the future of every student who will walk through its doors. This center honors Robert, Matt, and TJ's legacy of educational philanthropy while creating new possibilities for future generations of Stevenson students."Dr. Michael L. Jackson ‘68, Campaign Chair connected these gifts to the campaign's broader vision: "These two extraordinary contributions exemplify the importance of the Remarkable Stevenson campaign in positioning our school to thrive for decades to come. These centers will enhance creative thinking and problem-solving abilities, and prepare leaders who are curious, compassionate, and superb collaborators."About the Remarkable Stevenson CampaignLaunched in 2024, the Remarkable Stevenson Campaign aims to raise $60 million by 2026 to fund essential projects across three vital pillars: the new Math, Science, and Engineering Center, expanded financial aid, and increased support for the Annual Fund. To date, the school has secured $43 million through generous philanthropic gifts, grants, and commitments, including $32 million for the MSEC and $9 million for financial aid endowment.###About StevensonStevenson is a leading independent PK-12 college preparatory boarding and day school located on California’s idyllic Monterey Peninsula. Renowned for its rigorous academic programs and dedicated faculty, Stevenson fosters intellectual growth and academic excellence. Stevenson also offers a range of opportunities for students from leadership roles and athletic pursuits to immersive performing arts experiences and outdoor adventures. Stevenson fosters a purpose that transcends the classroom, preparing students not only for success in school but also for meaningful lives beyond. Learn more at https://stevensonschool.org/

