FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES PARANORMAL HORROR DOCUMENTARY “IT’S COMING”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital movie distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the spine-tingling documentary, IT’S COMING, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting November 12, 2024.

An official selection of the prestigious Hot Docs Film Festival, IT'S COMING follows the harrowing, firsthand, supernatural encounters of Ashley Roland-White, a successful Brooklyn-based day trader and mother of five. Despite her natural skepticism, Ashley acknowledges she has been haunted by a malevolent presence since childhood. As a professional and mother, she kept these experiences private, sharing them only with her immediate family, fearing others would question her mental stability or dismiss her as irrational. However, when the spirits begin targeting her children, Ashley is forced to confront the dark forces threatening her family.

Described as a real-life version of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY with the investigative depth of DEMON HOUSE, IT'S COMING offers a gripping mix of supernatural and real-life paranormal encounters. Director Shannon Alexander presents Ashley’s story with empathy, highlighting her son Javier’s unusual bond with the presence—adding an eerie layer to the narrative. During production, inexplicable events heighten the film’s authenticity: a boom mic lunging toward Ashley, mysterious shadows captured on night vision, and retired New York City Police Officer Chris DeFlorio—author of CALLED INTO DARKNESS—using a Kinect camera detects a crouching, otherworldly figure near the family’s television. This chilling documentary is a must-see for horror and paranormal enthusiasts alike.

Directed and produced by Shannon Alexander, IT’S COMING features Ashley Roland-White, Javier Vega, and Chris Deflorio as themselves.

“There’s been a growing interest in exorcisms and the paranormal in recent years,” explains filmmaker Shannon Alexander (SEX, LOVE, MISERY: NEW NEW YORK). “With IT'S COMING, I wanted to document real-life cases, particularly the ten percent that experts deem legitimate. Following Ashley’s family in New York provided a unique lens into these haunting experiences, allowing viewers to see this sinister presence through the eyes of a mother and her children.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire IT’S COMING directly with Caroline Stern of Canoe Film and filmmaker Shannon Alexander.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

About Canoe Film

Canoe Film is a new London-based company launched in 2017 in response to an expressed need by producers for greater transparency, flexibility, and engagement in the international sales and distribution of their films and a further desire to access market expertise and industry oversight during the formative stages of development, packaging, and financing. https://canoe.film/

