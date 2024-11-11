Institute of OM Foundation Announces the Release of 2024 Annual Report

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of OM Foundation is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing the latest scientific findings on Orgasmic Meditation (OM), a meditative practice that combines mindfulness with sexual arousal. The report highlights significant advancements in the research of OM, a practice that has gained increasing attention from scientists and media outlets alike.

While OM is not a new practice—having been introduced to over 35,000 participants through in-person classes and events—it has recently garnered widespread scientific interest. Featured in prominent outlets such as The Science Times, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Armchair Expert, and the national bestseller Sex, God, and the Brain, OM is now being studied for its potential health benefits and effects on brain function.

The 2024 Annual Report outlines a number of peer-reviewed studies and research papers conducted by leading institutions, including UCLA, MIT, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Jefferson University. One notable contribution comes from Dr. Roland Griffiths, a pioneering researcher in psychedelics, who has drawn compelling parallels between OM and psilocybin interventions. According to Dr. Griffiths, OM induces altered states of consciousness and transformative internal experiences similar to those produced by psychedelics, saying “There’s this sense in OM of the core sense of unity, this interconnectedness of all people and things.”

The report also includes an executive summary of the top eight scientifically supported benefits of OM.

Emerging research since 2016 suggests that OM induces significant changes in brain activity, fostering improved mental health, emotional intimacy, and potentially aiding trauma recovery. Brain imaging studies have shown that OM activates areas of the brain associated with meditation and other spiritual practices, supporting the idea that OM can trigger altered states of consciousness akin to mystical experiences. Additionally, reductions in brain activity in regions linked to the self suggest that OM may promote a greater sense of connection and clarity.

Despite its sexual nature, OM has been found to foster emotional intimacy even between non-romantic partners, challenging conventional notions about the exclusivity of sexual touch. Psychophysiological research further suggests that OM may regulate arousal without triggering the stress responses typical of sexual activity, making it potentially therapeutic for individuals with trauma histories. As OM research progresses, scientists are particularly interested in its effects on the dopaminergic system, depression, and PTSD, with the hope that OM may become an effective tool for addressing mental health challenges.

Much like the journey of mindfulness and psychedelics into mainstream acceptance, advocates of OM believe the practice has the potential to be recognized as a valuable tool for mental, emotional, and relational well-being.

The 2024 Annual Report is available on the Institute of OM Foundation website.

The Institute of OM Foundation is a Santa Rosa based nonprofit supporting scientific research focused on the practice of OM and its impact on the brain, body and spirit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.