OSCE Presence in Albania, Elbasan University inaugurate Legal Clinic for people in need

A Legal Clinic was inaugurated today at the University of Elbasan, in which lecturers and fifth-year law students will offer free legal advice to people in need. The establishment of the legal clinic was made possible thanks to a two-year co-operation between the University and the OSCE Presence in Albania, which, among others, donated computers, law literature and organized training sessions for the engaged students.

The clinic will also serve students, helping them put into practice the knowledge accumulated during the learning process.

“Through involvement in the clinic, you will develop not just as future lawyers, but as compassionate advocates for justice. You have the power to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families in need,” the Head of OSCE Presence, Ambassador Michel Tarran, told the students.

The Legal Clinic will offer the following services: informing the citizens about the applicable legislation, and about their rights and responsibilities; guiding the citizens on how to act while solving legal disputes; helping them draft letters addressed to the institutions with which they are in conflict; as well as helping citizens fill out the forms needed to make use of this service.

Primary legal aid is a free legal service, guaranteed by the state, for disputes that can be resolved out of the courts. Free primary legal aid is available to all economically vulnerable citizens, and to those who belong to special categories, such as victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking, minors, persons with disabilities and beneficiaries of social welfare.