Dr. Mitchell Josephs Receives 2024 Hats Off Community Hero Award from Nonprofits First®

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Hats Off Awards 2024 Dr. Mitchell Josephs Dr. Mitchell Josephs and Marc Hopin

Palm Beach Dentist Who Donates Time and Services to Holocaust Survivors was Nominated by Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service

My hope is to have more doctors join me in putting aside some time each month to treat this segment of the population.” — Dr. Josephs

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mitchell Josephs, a specialist in implant, cosmetic and general dentistry in Palm Beach, who provides complete smile makeovers to Holocaust Survivors at no cost, was granted the 2024 Hats Off Community Hero Award by Nonprofits First, an organization that accredits and provides resources to nonprofits in Palm Beach County. Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS), a nationally accredited non-profit, non-sectarian organization serving children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors, nominated Dr. Josephs for the award.The annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards celebrate and honor nonprofit organizations and individuals in Palm Beach County that dedicate themselves to making the community a better place to live and work. This year’s Eighth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards were presented on October 30, 2024, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida.After hearing a survivor speak to members of Palm Beach Synagogue a number of years ago, Dr. Josephs was moved and inspired to use his expertise, providing pro bono prosthodontic and oral surgical procedures on Holocaust survivors living below the poverty level. The patients are referred to Dr. Josephs by Alpert JFS. Inspired to help restore both their smiles and confidence, Dr. Josephs’ goal is to form an alliance of dentists and healthcare providers to join him in treating survivors free of charge.“My hope is to have more doctors join me in putting aside some time each month to treat this segment of the population,” said Dr. Josephs.Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert Jewish Family Service, added: “We are delighted that Dr. Josephs is recognized for the work he does to help our Holocaust survivors. Alpert Jewish Family Service is appreciative of our partnership with him and we look forward to continuing to work with him for many years to come. He is a true hero, who is helping our heroes, our Holocaust survivors.”According to Nonprofits First, there was a record-breaking number of nominees at this year’s Hats Off Nonprofit Awards. Other Alpert JFS nominees included: Eva Weiss, Lead Holocaust Care Manager and Community Education Specialist, for the ”Hats Off Lifetime Achievement Award” and Lyndora Frazier, Director of Mentoring 4 Kids, for “Hats Off Nonprofit Professional of the Year.”Since 2005, Nonprofits First, Inc. has been the leading resource for strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of nonprofit organizations in the community. Comprised of experienced professionals, consultants, and volunteers, the vision of Nonprofits First is a community in which all nonprofits achieve their highest level of desired impact. For more information, visit www.nonprofitsfirst.org About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of approximately 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of individuals and families including Holocaust survivors, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.About Dr. Mitchell JosephsDr. Mitchell Josephs, DDS, is a general, cosmetic, and implant dentist with more than 30 years in practice in Palm Beach, Florida. He practices implant cosmetic and general dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers, and complex crown and bridge treatment in Palm Beach, Florida. He is on the staff at JFK Medical Center and is a faculty advisory board member at McGill University’s Faculty of Dentistry. He completed his residency at Manhattan’s Beth Israel Medical Center and Mt. Sinai Hospital and was published in the Journal of the ADA in October 2017. He also is a twice published author, writing Tooth Talk and More Tooth Talk, and a medical expert with U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at palmbeachdentist.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.