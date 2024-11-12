New Book by Psychologist Dr. Sunni Lampasso Offers Psychology-Based Tools to Help Leaders and Creatives

Dr. Sunni Lampasso www.levelupyourinfluence.com

Break Through Barriers and Build Lasting Influence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'Level Up Your Influence: A Self-Awareness Guide to Maximizing Your Growth and Unlocking Your Inner Leader', the latest book by psychologist and executive coach Dr. Sunni Lampasso, has arrived, offering a transformative guide for anyone looking to maximize both career success and personal growth. In this unique blend of psychology-based strategies and real-life stories, Dr. Lampasso empowers readers to deepen their self-awareness, overcome mental roadblocks, and build their legacy as authentic, impactful leaders.Targeted toward leaders, influencers, business owners, music industry professionals, and those interested in professional growth, Level Up Your Influence tackles the challenges that creatives and professionals often face, from self-doubt and imposter syndrome to aligning personal values with career goals. The book draws upon Dr. Lampasso’s experiences in psychology and her own personal journey, as well as the journeys of other local business leaders and creatives.“Many ambitious leaders and creatives struggle to reach their full potential because of self-doubt and the limiting beliefs they place on themselves,” says Dr. Lampasso. “My goal with Level Up Your Influence is to provide people with practical strategies to overcome those mental roadblocks and develop their leadership skills, allowing them to create lasting impact.”Dr. Lampasso is thrilled to launch Level Up Your Influence at Greca Estiatorio in White Plains and will kick off the Level Up Your Influence Book Tour on Monday, December 9, 2024, at Marla Beth Designs, which will be hosted by Marla Beth Enowitz, a featured artist in the book. This exclusive event will be Dr. Lampasso’s first book signing. Tickets to this exclusive event can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/48K6w60 Level Up Your Influence is available for pre-order now on Amazon. Whether you’re a seasoned or emerging leader, an EDM DJ, or anyone committed to making an impact, Dr. Lampasso’s insights will help you take your influence to the next level and achieve meaningful growth.Book Release Date: November 19, 2024 — Available for pre-order now on Amazon and at select retailers.About the AuthorDr. Sunni Lampasso is a psychologist, executive coach, and founder of Shaping Success. With extensive experience helping leaders and creatives reach their potential, Dr. Lampasso brings a unique, psychology-based approach to her coaching and consulting practice. Her passion for the electronic dance music (EDM) community, combined with her expertise in psychology, has enabled her to develop strategies that support artists and professionals in maximizing their impact and well-being in a demanding industry.For interviews or additional information, please contact:



