THERE'S SOMETHING FISHY ABOUT 'THE TAIL OF LITTLE BIT' BY LINDA HICKAM, WIFE OF NYT #1 BEST SELLING AUTHOR HOMER HICKAM

Releasing November 12th Companion Coloring Book Linda Hickam, author of new children's book, The Tail of Little Bit

It is a Celebration of Acceptance and Friendship That Young Readers will be Sure to Love

The beautiful story of the goldfish Little Bit calls forth the best in all of us. This story of belonging, friendship, acceptance, and helping the disadvantaged is a story our souls need.” — Rev. Dale Clem, author of 'Winds of Fury' and more

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda Hickam , wife and longtime editor of bestselling, award-winning author Homer Hickam, is putting on her own writer's hat for the first time. Linda’s highly anticipated children's book, The Tail of Little Bit, released by publisher Headline Books is already an Amazon best-seller in pre-sale . This delightful young reader's picture book will be available in bookstores everywhere and mailed on-line by November 12, 2024, a perfect holiday gift for the littles.Mrs. Hickam's heartwarming picture book along with a companion coloring book, Our Friends at the Pond, were delightfully illustrated by the talented Jan Philpot and are based on a true story centered around a tiny, challenged goldfish born in the Hickam’s' small pond in their front yard. Young children will be captivated by the heartwarming adventures of the tiny fish they named Little Bit, a very special goldfish with a unique tail, big eyes and an even bigger heart.Fans will be able to meet Linda Hickam November 15 - 19 and pick up autographed copies of the books at the Southern Christmas Show at Charlotte’s Park Expo and Conference Center in the Headline Books Christmas Book Store, Booth 20. Autographed copies are also available at https://homerhickam.com/ About The Book:From his birth, Little Bit's unusual characteristics set him apart. With big bulgy eyes, and a curved tail that caused him to swim in circles or up and down spiral patterns, Little Bit quickly captured the attention of "PondMom" and “PondDad” (Linda and Homer). "He couldn't swim like the other fish," Linda says, "which made him different and not quite acceptable to the other goldfish. They were mean to him, and he had to hide under a rock."To save Little Bit, PondMom and PondDad brought the tiny fish inside to live in an aquarium where they could give him special help. They even bought him a friend, a beautiful goldfish with flowing silver fins and tail they named Buddy.At first, Buddy was afraid of Little Bit because of the odd way he looked and swam, but PondMom lectured the new goldfish, "Little Bit can't change the way he looks, but you can change the way you feel about it." Buddy accepted this, and he and Little Bit grew closer, with Buddy even helping to feed his tiny friend. After a while, Buddy didn't even notice that Little Bit was any different and they became great friends.Eventually, they grew too big for their aquarium, and it was decided they needed to be moved to the pond. Although his “PondParents” feared the worst for Little Bit, his best friend Buddy was both beautiful and wise and he helped teach the other goldfish in the pond to give Little Bit a chance to fit in. Before long, the two new aquarium fish were a happy part of the pond's goldfish family.The Tail of Little Bit is more than just a Big Fish story. It's a celebration of acceptance, courage, friendship, and learning to appreciate the beauty of our differences. This unique goldfish and the humans and other goldfish who cared about him teach young readers powerful lessons of empathy and understanding. The heartfelt message that "we can't change how we look, but we can change how we feel about it," is a beacon of hope for children and the adults who love them.About the Author:Linda Hickam was raised in a large, loving family on the last hill of the Appalachians, where everyday nature was their wonderful playground. Her rocket engineer dad also taught them about the critters and amphibians in their yard, which had a creek running through it, and she continues to love nature today.Linda enjoyed a long career in the space industry in her hometown, Huntsville, Alabama, also known as “Rocket City USA," where she served as a graphic artist and a copywriter. As a scuba diving professional, Linda lived in the Caribbean for several years, swimming among all the beautiful marine life under the ocean. Linda now divides her time between Huntsville and St. John, US Virgin Islands, with her husband Homer Hickam, #1 New York Times best-selling author of Rocket Boys, made into the movie "October Sky." Homer is her first reader and editor when not fulfilling his duties as "PondDad" and father of their rescue kitties.Kentucky-based illustrator Jan Philpot brought the pond and fish to life in both these books. Jan has illustrated six children's books, including the award-winners "The Snowman Project" by Angie Dixon and "Now and Zen" by Dreama Denver. She has also illustrated twelve teacher resource books and has been a professional artist for over fifty years.Praise For The Tail Of Little BitThe beautiful story of the goldfish Little Bit calls forth the best in all of us. This story of belonging, friendship, acceptance, and helping the disadvantaged is a story our souls yearn for and need. All ages will love this book!—Rev. Dale Clem, author of Winds of Fury, Circles of Grace, and 40 Days in the WildernessIn this beautifully illustrated book, Linda Hickam weaves a true story about her goldfish, Little Bit, and the rejection and bullying of Little Bit by the other goldfish in the pond. This heartwarming story teaches young and old about friendship, inclusion, acceptance, and caring for others in a unique way that will touch the hearts of all.—Dr. Jan Davis, three-time NASA Space Shuttle astronaut and author of Air Born: Two Generations in Flight and Air Born: Artistic Musings of a WWII Pilot and POWThe sweet and true story of our baby goldfish, Little Bit, who was so brave.—Homer Hickam, Author Rocket Boys/October SkyLittle Bit and Buddy navigate the waters of true friendship, showing how to celebrate the differences that make us unique. Don't miss sharing this inspiring, beautifully illustrated story with your little ones.— Dreama Denver, Award Winning Author of the “Four Bears in a Box” children’s books series, Actress/ProducerI started reading Little Bit’s story and couldn’t stop. Even I learned something about goldfish! I’m going to buy these books for my grandchildren.—Dr. Marty Becker, DVM, Elite FFCP-V, “America’s Veterinarian,” author, and Founder of Fear FreeThis book is an excellent reminder that fish are just like people. Don't judge until you get to know them because you could miss out on a great friendship!—Kevin Sizemore, Actor/Producer www.imdb.me/kevinsizemore

