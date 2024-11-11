Rutland Barracks / Fatal MV Crash Update No. 1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4006915

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On November 10, 2024, at approximately 0406 hours

STREET: Cold River Road

TOWN: Shrewsbury, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper Cold River Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Macy Piersiak

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Needham, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.

INJURIES: Fatal.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/10/2024, at approximately 0406 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Cold River Road, near Upper Cold River Road, in the Town of Shrewsbury.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Piersiak) was traveling south on Cold River Road and failed to maintain their lane of travel. Vehicle #1 crossed the centerlines, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail. Vehicle #1 continued on to strike a tree head on. Operator #1 (Piersiak) was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. There were no additional occupants of the vehicle.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Shrewsbury Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Gardner at 802-773-9101 or Ryan.Gardner@vermont.gov