Rutland Barracks / Fatal MV Crash Update No. 1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B4006915
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On November 10, 2024, at approximately 0406 hours
STREET: Cold River Road
TOWN: Shrewsbury, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper Cold River Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Macy Piersiak
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Needham, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: RAM
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.
INJURIES: Fatal.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/10/2024, at approximately 0406 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Cold River Road, near Upper Cold River Road, in the Town of Shrewsbury.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Piersiak) was traveling south on Cold River Road and failed to maintain their lane of travel. Vehicle #1 crossed the centerlines, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail. Vehicle #1 continued on to strike a tree head on. Operator #1 (Piersiak) was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. There were no additional occupants of the vehicle.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Shrewsbury Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Gardner at 802-773-9101 or Ryan.Gardner@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.