Supporting the Heroes Who Served Our Nation

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a legislative package in appreciation of Veterans Day to honor the service and sacrifice of New York’s veterans. The legislation enacted today includes the renaming of bridges and highways across the state in honor of fallen heroes as well as measures enhancing access to veterans benefits, reflecting New York’s unwavering commitment to honoring and supporting veterans and their families. Governor Hochul also signed an executive order to enhance the quality of supportive housing services available to New York’s veterans and military families by establishing training requirements for supportive housing providers that receive State funds to provide supportive housing to veterans.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the brave men and women who have served our country by ensuring their legacy lives on in communities across New York,” Governor Hochul said. “These laws not only honor our fallen heroes but also expand vital resources for veterans and their families, making sure they receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

Executive Order 41 mandates annual training for supportive housing providers throughout New York that receive State funds to designate a certain number of their housing units for veterans. The training program, which will be provided free of charge by the New York State Department of Veterans' Services, will focus on military cultural competency and access to benefits and services for veterans and military families. This will help ensure that any veteran in a state-funded veteran supportive housing program is served by individuals who understand their unique experiences and can connect them with the benefits and services they earned through their military service.

Through an agreement with the Legislature, Legislation S.8596-A /A.9205-A will ultimately entitle military veterans who served for at least 4 years and reside in the state to be eligible for the Veterans Tuition Award, regardless of whether they served in combat. Under this historic expansion of the Veterans Tuition Award, more Veterans than ever before in New York State will gain access to higher education opportunities, opening new doors for Veterans who reside in New York State in sustainable, rewarding career paths in their chosen post-military professions.

Legislation S.5195-B/A.4611-B removes the requirement that a veteran served during wartime to be granted certain benefits. New York State proudly recognizes that all Veterans deserve the benefits and resources afforded to them by the State that they have protected and defended through their military service. This legislation amends current law by removing the requirement that veterans must have served during a specifically defined period of wartime service to access important state veterans benefits and services.

Legislation S.7544/A.7173 requires the designation of a veterans' liaison in each executive state agency. Numerous New York State agencies offer many vital services for Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. To exemplify the “no wrong door” approach of State government toward serving those who serve our nation, this legislation directs New York State agencies to designate a Veterans' liaison to provide information and assistance to Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families regarding benefits and services available within that particular State agency, and to coordinate directly with the New York State Department of Veterans' Services.

Legislation S.9258/A.9850 relates to veterans receiving information on benefits. Accurate information about Veterans’ benefits is one of the most important tools to place in the hands of Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. This legislation ensures that individuals requesting and obtaining a Veteran notation on their New York State driver's license or non-driver identification card receive information about the services that New York State’s Department of Veterans’ Services provides free of charge, as well as the option to be connected directly with the Department of Veterans’ Services to receive individualized attention and advocacy from the Department.

Legislation S.2413-C/A.4613-C provides for an annual adjustment for reimbursement for certain veterans’ funerals. Providing an honored final resting place for those who have served our state and nation is one of New York’s sacred and essential duties. This legislation will provide for regular increases in New York State’s reimbursement program to aid in covering the funeral and interment costs for Veterans who pass away indigent, ensuring that no Veteran in New York State ever goes without their rightful final honors.

Legislation S.6469-A/A.4089-A renames a portion of highway on State Route 747 in Montgomery as the “Steve Nicoli Memorial Highway.” The honoree Steve Nicoli dedicated his life to public service, his community, and his country. As an Army veteran, Steven served our nation with honor and distinction. Upon completing his service, he then spent his time honoring American veterans. Steve, along with a patriotic group of friends, established the Hudson Valley Honor Flight in Walden, NY. The mission of this organization, which is just one out of more than 100 chapters throughout the country as part of the National Honor Flight Network, is to honor our veterans with an all-expense-paid visit to their memorials in Washington D.C. This trip is a day of honor that many of our veterans never experienced during their years of service. Over the past ten years Hudson Valley Honor Flight has taken more than 2,000 veterans on more than 25 flights serving the Hudson Valley and tri-state area. In 2021, Steve passed away suddenly but his impact continues to be felt today through the honor flight and countless other selfless endeavors he was a part of. The stretch of road to be named in his honor is the road that every group of honor flight veterans drives on as they enter New York - Stewart International Airport. By naming this roadway in Steven's honor, it will forever memorialize his lifetime of service to our veterans and their families.

Legislation S.5937-B/A.4924-B renames the bridge on State Route 79 crossing the Chenango River in Greene as the “SP4 Herman Emil Anders, Jr. Memorial Bridge.” The honoree Herman Emil Anders, Jr. joined the US Army as an SP4 assigned to the A Company, 3rd Platoon, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry where he received numerous medals such as the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, National Defense, Military Merit, Gallantry Cross with Palm. He earned the medals for his heroism in connection with military operations serving as part of the Artillery Battery of the 4th Infantry Division against a hostile force. While in Vietnam, SP4 Anders distinguished himself as serving as a Team Leader on a combat operation. There, he exposed himself to highly accurate small arms attack and rocket fire to point out enemy targets while directing his unit to withdraw to the secondary position. SP4 Anders engaged several enemy soldiers before being overwhelmed by enemy forces. SP4 Anders displayed bravery and devotion to duty while keeping with the highest traditions of military service.

Legislation S.6715-B/A.9578 renames the bridge on State Route 109 crossing the Southern State Parkway in Babylon as the “Lieutenant Commander Phillip Wayne Johnson Memorial Bridge.” The honoree Lieutenant Commander Phillip Wayne Johnson served his state, his country and his community on Long Island for his entire life. He graduated from the US Merchant Marines Academy and served in the reserves until his honorable discharge in 2001. During his service, he developed Navy Training plans for the Naval Landing Ship tank program, the Naval Reserve Ocean-going Mine Sweeper program and the Naval Reserve Naval Embarked Advisory Teams programs. Following his service, he worked as an engineer designing projects such as the Sunrise Highway project and later working for over a decade for NYCHA. In recognition of his contribution to his country and community, the NYS Route 109 Bridge over Southern State Parkway in the Town of Babylon, County of Suffolk shall be dedicated in his honor as the “Lieutenant Commander Phillip Wayne Johnson Memorial Bridge.”

Legislation S.4563-A/A.10523-A renames State Route 17M in Wallkill as the “Private First Class Richard Cleveland Dunn Memorial Highway.” The honoree Richard Cleveland Dunn was wounded in France during World War Two and received the service medal, good conduct medal, and WWII victory medal.

Legislation S.8338-A/A.7956-A renames the portion of highway on State Route 19 in Gainesville as the “T Sgt Walter Shearing Memorial Highway.” The honoree TS Shearing served his country with valor and honor during the Second World War. T Sgt. Walter W. Shearing was in General Patton's 7th Army, 324 Infantry Regiment, famed 44th division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. TS Shearing sadly was killed in action on April 17th, 1945. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, with one oak leaf cluster each, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Badge.

Legislation S.9338/A.10312 renames the bridge on Washington Avenue crossing Interstate 90 in Rensselaer as the “CW2 Casey N. Frankoski Memorial Bridge.” The honoree Chief Warrant Officer 2 ("CW2") Casey N. Frankoski of the New York Army National Guard was patrolling the US-Mexico border near La Grulla, Texas when a tragic helicopter crash took her life on March 8, 2024. Deployed to Texas in October 2023, she was part of the federal government's border security mission. CW2 Frankoski enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in October 2016. She was appointed as a warrant officer in 2019 and trained to become a UH -60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot. She was promoted to the rank of warrant officer 2 in 2021. CW2 Frankoski deployed to Kuwait from November 2018 to September 2019 with Detachment 5, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment. The unit flies the Army's C-12 transport aircraft. CW2 Frankoski's military awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Basic Aviator Badge, and the Basic Aviation Badge.

Legislation S.8939-A/A.9846-A renames the portion of highway on State Route 40 between Carvers Lane and Warren Lane in Schaghticoke (Rensselaer County) as the “Assemblyman Pat M. Casale Memorial Highway.” The honoree Assemblymember Pat Casale served the people of Rensselaer, Albany, Saratoga, Greene and Columbia Counties in the Assembly for seven terms. He was known for his bipartisan approach with his colleagues and genuine connection with his constituents, especially his neighbors in Troy and Rensselaer County. On the Troy City Council, Pat founded the city's Flag Day Parade and was instrumental in the construction of the famous Uncle Sam Monument. He served as Mayor of Troy and later as Rensselaer County Clerk, where his leadership ensured residents accessed efficient government services. He was also a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. He received many civic honors, including the Uncle Sam Citizen of the Year Award, the LaSalle Institute Distinguished Alumni Award, the Brunswick Lincoln Award, the Father Flanagan Award, and the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club's Frank P. Kennedy Award.

Legislation S.9764/A.6287-D renames the portion of I-278 (the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway) from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to 6th Avenue in Brooklyn as the “Fort Hamilton Veterans Memorial Highway.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “These actions mark a significant milestone in our continued commitment to honoring and supporting America’s heroes. The newly signed legislation and executive orders will enhance the quality of supportive services for New York’s veterans and their families, expand educational opportunities, and broaden access to essential benefits. These initiatives also ensure that our veterans receive crucial information about the benefits they have earned, provide additional financial support for funerals, and memorialize New York’s fallen heroes on roads and bridges. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for prioritizing these vital initiatives and ensuring that our veterans receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and by signing this important legislation to expand the Veterans Tuition Awards Program to non-combat military veterans, Governor Hochul is opening the door for more military-connected New Yorkers to gain a higher education at SUNY. Today, nearly 6,000 military-connect students are enrolled at our SUNY campuses, and thanks to the Governor and our legislature, we look forward to serving many more people who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “As the law previously stood, only veterans who had served during wartime were eligible to receive certain New York benefits. With the signing of this bill into law, all veterans - and their families - will have access to benefits due to veterans of the United States of America, regardless of wartime status during their time of service. While we should commemorate and recognize our veterans year-round, Veterans Day feels especially appropriate to do so. Ensuring entitled benefits is the least we can do for those among us who served our country, and I am grateful to the Governor for signing this bill today.”

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, “Today, we honor the courage and sacrifice of SP4 Herman Emil Anders, Jr., whose heroic actions in Vietnam embody the highest traditions of military service. His bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten, and the 'SP4 Herman Emil Anders, Jr. Memorial Bridge' will stand as a lasting tribute to his sacrifice. I would like to extend my thanks to Assemblyman Angelino for carrying this bill in the Assembly, and to Governor Hochul for signing this legislation into law. Together, we ensure that SP4 Anders’ legacy of valor and devotion to duty will continue to inspire future generations.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “As Chair of the Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs, I am honored and privileged to fight for our veterans in the State Senate the way they’ve fought for us. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bills that would honor the legacy of our Southern Brooklyn veterans, expand tuition assistance to more veterans, designate a veterans' liaison to all state agencies, and allow veterans to receive more information on benefits available to them into law. Each and every day we need to continue to honor the legacy of those who served our country and pay homage to their dedication and sacrifices for safety and freedom.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Lieutenant Commander Phillip Wayne Johnson was a man who dedicated his life to service, both in uniform and in the community he loved. Naming this bridge in his honor on Veterans Day is a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy of integrity and kindness should be remembered by all who pass through this route. I thank the Governor for signing this legislation, which reminds us of the lasting impact those who serve have on freedom and in the lives of their neighbors.”

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, “Veterans are a foundational pillar of our society and the reason we enjoy the freedoms we are privileged to have today. I extend my deepest gratitude to all veterans for their sacrifices. I am pleased that Governor Hochul is commemorating Veterans Day by signing numerous significant bills into law, honoring the spirit of this day. The bill I sponsored provides for an annual adjustment in reimbursements for certain veterans' funerals, and I am profoundly grateful for this step forward. My sincere thanks to Governor Hochul, NYC Department of Veterans Commissioner James Hendon for his unrelenting service for veterans, and my colleague Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre. Again, we honor all members of service, retired or active, whose dedication and sacrifice make it possible for us to experience freedom.”

State Senator George Borrello said, “Although he could have chosen a farm deferment, Sergeant Shearing made the selfless decision to enlist after the attack on Pearl Harbor, stepping forward to defend our nation and ultimately giving his life in the fight against fascism in Europe. We can never fully repay such a sacrifice, but we can honor his memory. Naming a portion of Route 19 in the town where he grew up and became the courageous, honorable man who served his country is one small way to recognize his legacy. This dedication will help ensure that future generations remember Sgt. Shearing and countless other brave Americans who gave their lives to protect the freedoms we hold dear. I am grateful to Assemblyman DiPietro for his legislative partnership and to Governor Hochul for signing this important measure into law.”

State Senator Jacob Ashby said, “CW2 Casey Frankoski is an American hero. The generosity of her spirit, the content of her character and her unfailing courage remain an inspiration to all of us in the Capital Region. Making this bridge her namesake will commemorate her service and sacrifice for generations to come. For the Governor to sign this bill on Veterans Day is so meaningful, and I'll always be grateful for Assemblyman John McDonald's efforts to deliver this lasting tribute to Casey's family and our entire community. It's still devastating to know we can never get Casey back. It's important to know she'll never, ever be forgotten.”

State Senator Jacob Ashby said, “Pat Casale's deployment during the Korean War was the first chapter of a storybook life defined by public service and courage. A dedicated mayor, beloved county clerk and maverick state Assemblyman, Pat worked relentlessly on behalf of all of his constituents and always chose meeting people's needs over partisan politics. It's a well-deserved, lasting tribute to a veteran whose values- family, community, and service- represent the best of us.”

Senator Rob Rolison said, "It's fitting that this signing should coincide with Veterans Day since Steve's life was dedicated to duty and service to those who have defended our nation. I am proud to have championed this bill in the Senate, and I have looked forward to its becoming law. As co-founder of Hudson Valley Honor Flight, Steve Nicoli helped create an organization which exists to recognize the sacrifices of others. Today, we preserve the legacy of this unique individual so that others may learn from his example and heed the call to serve."

Assemblymember David DiPietro said, “I am proud to help honor Walter Shearing, a local hero who enlisted in the Army after Pearl Harbor despite being eligible for a farm deferment. Walter served in Patton’s 7th Army, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge in an effort to liberate Nazi occupied France and was killed in action in 1945 at age 27. Though our debt to this brave American can never be repaid, we can ensure his legacy is remembered and appreciated in his hometown.”

Assemblymember Steve Maher said, "The signing of this legislation on Veterans Day is very personal to me. Steve was a patriot, a veteran, a partner in community service and a dear friend. Steve was the heart and soul behind the establishment of Hudson Valley Honor Flight. Over 10 years later, Hudson Valley Honor Flight continues to grow and have a profound impact on veterans, their families and communities throughout the entire Hudson Valley region and tri-state area. The signing of this bill will ensure that future generations will always know that the Hudson Valley Honor Flight and the thousands of veterans and families it has touched, was made possible by the vision and dedication of Steve Nicoli.”

Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre said, “The selection of bills being signed by Governor Hochul today on Veterans Day reflects the ongoing commitment of the New York State legislature to support veterans and their families. As the Chairwoman of the Veterans Affairs committee, I am proud to sponsor legislation that helps to improve the lives of our servicemen and servicewomen and I thank our active duty and retired veterans for their service to the country.”

Assemblymember Joe Angelino said, “I am grateful to the governor for signing this bill and helping make sure New York properly honors and remembers the bravery and sacrifice of Specialist Anders. It is fitting this was done on Veterans Day, as Specialist Anders embodied the same patriotism, selflessness and bravery our veterans embody.”

Assemblymember Aileen M. Gunther said, “Veterans day reminds us to thank those who sacrifice everything to keep our country safe. As lawmakers and public officials, it is our duty to honor these heroes. I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation, which pays tribute to one of my district’s bravest heroes, Private First Class Richard C. Dunn.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “Thank You to Governor Hochul for signing this legislation into law on this Veterans Day. Casey Frankoski served our country with great energy, commitment, and valor. Casey loved serving our country and loved life in general. Her death leaves a hole in the hearts of many and it is hoped that the dedication of the CW2 Casey N. Frankoski bridge provides comfort to the loved ones left behind. Additionally let this dedication serve as an inspiration to those that will pass under and over that bridge everyday to encourage all to step up and serve our country, work to make our democracy even stronger, respecting others views, and working towards common ground.”

Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny said, “I join Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton in my profound appreciation for Governor Hochul signing into law our joint legislation renaming a portion of the highway as it passes the Fort Hamilton Army Garrison. It will now be known as the ‘Fort Hamilton Veterans Memorial Highway.’ This is an amazing moment for us to remind everyone of the honor and respect that we must have for our veterans. They are the defenders of our democracy and deserve this recognition. Thank you Governor Hochul for signing this legislation. We will never forget our veterans!”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “As we celebrate Veterans Day, I appreciate the governor signing my bill that will afford many more veterans the opportunity to higher education. Education is one of the building blocks of our communities. I am very grateful for all our Veterans service. Thank you to those that served our great nation and I hope all veterans can use this educational steppingstone to further service to our great communities and nation!”

New York City Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner James Hendon said, “The passage of this law is a meaningful step in honoring our veterans and supporting their educational aspirations. Expanding access to the Veterans Tuition Awards Program will open doors for countless veterans, empowering them to pursue higher education and excel in their chosen fields. Our agency is looking forward to seeing the impact on those who served and sacrificed for our country.”