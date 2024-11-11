Berg Injury Lawyers Supports Special Olympics Northern California with $3,000 Donation

$3000 Donation to Special Olympics Northern California from Berg Injury Lawyers

Berg Injury Lawyers is proud to have made a $3,000 donation in support of Special Olympics Northern California’s inaugural Guardian Games event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Injury Lawyers is proud to have made a $3,000 donation in support of Special Olympics Northern California’s inaugural Guardian Games event, which took place on November 9, 2024, at UC Davis. This sponsorship underscores the firm's commitment to inclusivity and its dedication to helping individuals of all abilities reach their full potential.

Guardian Games was a unique event that brought the community together with Special Olympics athletes for a fun and active experience. Teams of six, comprised of business and community leaders, a Special Olympics athlete, and a Law Enforcement Torch Run representative, competed in various activities, including cornhole, rubber axe throwing, giant Jenga, and a police cruiser pull.

Special Olympics Northern California provides free programs spanning 11 sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. These programs include sports training and competitions, school activities, health and wellness programming, and leadership training—fostering fitness, courage, joy, and friendship among athletes and the larger community.

"We are thrilled to support Special Olympics Northern California and their mission to create inclusive opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities," said William Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers. "We believe that everyone deserves the chance to experience the joy and camaraderie of sports, and we’re proud to have contributed to an organization that makes this possible."

To learn more about Special Olympics Northern California, please visit https://sonc.org/.

To discover other community initiatives supported by Berg Injury Lawyers, visit www.berginjurylawyers.com/about-us/community.



