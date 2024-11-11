Tide Laundromat Footprint Grows With 51-Unit Expansion Deal

Tide Services, franchisor of the Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands, has signed a landmark 51-unit Tide Laundromat franchise deal with Barry Dubin, a veteran multi-unit franchise executive.

Seasoned franchise executive expands brand’s reach across U.S. with largest franchise agreement in the out-of-home laundry industry

This partnership with Tide Laundromat presents an incredible opportunity to transform laundry day for thousands of families across the country by making investments in often underserved communities.” — Barry Dubin, Franchisee

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , franchisor of the Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands, has signed a landmark 51-unit Tide Laundromat franchise deal with Barry Dubin, a veteran multi-unit franchise executive. In conjunction with the transaction, Dubin partnered with laundromat industry veterans Tony Kahan, Richie Kahan and Tim Daugherty, who will serve as the executive team for the newly formed franchisee, US Laundry, LLC. This agreement marks a major step in Tide Laundromat’s expansion and signals a shift in the out-of-home laundry space.“This partnership with Tide Laundromat presents an incredible opportunity to transform laundry day for thousands of families across the country by making substantial investments in often underserved communities,” said Dubin. “I was particularly drawn to become a Tide Laundromat franchisee given my desire to build unique, multi-unit consumer businesses with a compelling value proposition. The Tide Services team has been a pleasure to work with throughout the transaction process, and I look forward to partnering with them as we roll out Tide Laundromats nationally.”Tide Laundromats are equipped with smart auto-dispensing washers that directly dose trusted brands like Tide, Gainand Downy, ensuring the correct amount of detergent and softener are added for an optimal clean. Guests can customize their selections with options like unscented, sensitive-skin formulas and Tide’s Color Safe Bleach Alternative. Self-service options allow guests to complete their laundry in as little as 35 minutes, while convenient wash-and-fold drop-off services cater to those seeking additional convenience. This commitment to high-quality products and customer-centric features makes Tide Laundromat an ideal solution for families and individuals alike.“Barry brings world-class franchise experience and growth expertise that aligns perfectly with our vision for Tide Laundromats, further strengthening our talented team of franchise operators,” said Andy Gibson, president and CEO of Tide Services. “This expansion deal isn’t just about reaching more customers; it’s about transforming how people approach laundry. At Tide Laundromats, every wash includes the precise amount of America’s most trusted laundry products, delivering a consistent, high-quality clean. And as demand for convenience rises, our wash-and-fold services give busy customers valuable time back in their day.”The 51-unit franchise agreement underscores Tide Services’ bold expansion strategy, building on Dubin’s proven track record of growth and acquisitions. Between 2011 and 2024, Dubin co-founded quick-serve franchise group KBP Brands, expanding it from 64 units to approximately 1,100, making it one of the five largest franchises in the U.S. Through his new investment company, B Wild Investments, LLC, Dubin is exclusively focused on building exceptional multi-unit consumer businesses, using a hybrid investor-operator model to create significant value for all stakeholders.Operating under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry and dry-cleaning industry with a focus on unmatched customer service and product quality. Through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands, Tide Services operates over 200 sites nationwide, offering innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off, a mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of Tide.If it’s got to be clean, it’s got to be Tide!For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals.# # #

