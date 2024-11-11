【Grand Prix Month】Macao Grand Prix Museum x Galaxy Entertainment Group launch Karting History Book to ignite appeal of “tourism + sports”

MACAU, November 11 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) is unveiling a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with several integrated resort enterprises in November, in active support of the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix. As part of the series, the “Macau’s Karting History” Book Launching Event and Racers’ Sharing Session presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group was held today (11 November). The Government and various resort enterprises join hands to manifest Macao’s appeal of “tourism + sports”, enrich the offerings of the world centre of tourism and leisure, and brighten the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

New book ignites fun in “tourism + sports”

The book of Macau’s Karting History is published by the publication house named PraiaGrande Edições and sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group. The book takes readers on a historic journey of kart racing in Macao. Uplifting karting stories are told alongside a collection of over 140 photos. Readers can gain a deeper picture of karting’s development course and significant role in the motorsport culture and development of Macao. It is a read that ignites people’s passion for motor racing. In addition, Galaxy Entertainment Group will donate this book to all the middle and primary schools as well as public libraries in Macao. Interested individuals can visit the Coloane Karting Track in Macao for a first-hand experience of karting sport. Travelers can also enjoy a fun encounter with “tourism + sports”.

Two champion drivers depict challenges and accomplishments

The Book Launching Event took place at the Macao Grand Prix Museum today (11 November). The book authors, Pedro Da Mesquita and Carlos Barreto, presented their new book as a gift to each officiating guest.

Many world champion drivers started their racing path from karting. At the organizer’s invitation, two champion kart racers and coaches, Johnny Afonso and Daniel Tam Ka Keong, joined the authors to share their experience after the book launch.

Johnny Afonso is a coach of the Karting Academy of the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) in Macao. He won the title in 2015 Asian Karting Open Championship and several editions of Macau International Kart Grand Prix.

Daniel Tam Ka Keong is the founder of Solar Racing Team and a coach of several acclaimed drivers. He won the championship in Macau International Kart Grand Prix in 2008.

Johnny Afonso and Daniel Tam Ka Keong joined the book authors Pedro Da Mesquita and Carlos Barreto to share with the guests and audience the kart racing stories, the history and outlook of Macao karting development, drivers’ challenges and accomplishments, as well as the influence of the motorsport culture.

Themed activity series carries on motorsport culture

MGTO and several integrated resort enterprises join hands to roll out a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix at the Macao Grand Prix Museum in November. The exhibition about Theodore Racing in collaboration between MGTO and SJM Resorts, and the exhibition of Wynn Special Chocolate F1 in collaboration with Wynn were unveiled in succession last week. Following the “Macau’s Karting History” Book Launching Event and Racers’ Sharing Session presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group today (11 November), more themed activities will come into the limelight, including the multimedia racing game “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” and another sharing session named “A Racing Legacy – Where Theodore Racing’s Performance Reached its Peak”. The series embraces the mission to carry on the motorsport culture and foster the integrated development of “tourism + sports”.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.