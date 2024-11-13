Submit Release
PDQ Launches Annual State of Sysadmin Survey to Uncover IT Trends

Report with a space theme titled "State of Sysadmin 2025."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ's annual State of Sysadmin survey has launched, allowing IT professionals to share their experiences and insights around salaries, job security, AI, cybersecurity, and other industry trends. The results will be compiled into a report to help those in the industry identify concerns and opportunities.

Last year’s State of Sysadmin report incorporated feedback from more than 1,600 IT professionals, yielding meaningful findings:

• The highest-paid IT pros work in technology, healthcare, and professional services.
• Top IT industry concerns included security and increasing costs.
• Nearly one-third of sysadmins reported experiencing a cyberattack in the last 5 years.
• Sysadmins in healthcare expected their team budgets to grow, whereas many in education anticipated their budgets may shrink.

PDQ invites any IT professional to participate in this year’s survey. The results will be announced in the final report to be released in February 2025.

About PDQ

Founded in 2001 and based in South Salt Lake, Utah, PDQ is an industry leader in software and IT asset management. Our products help IT professionals across small and large companies seamlessly automate patch management and other software deployment while managing hardware, software, and configuration data for Windows and Apple devices. For more information, visit www.pdq.com.

Meredith Kreisa
PDQ
