PDQ Connect Secures & Supports Devices With New Vulnerability & Remote Desktop Tools

We’re excited to introduce new ways to make device management simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Sysadmins have a lot on their plates, so we can’t wait to give them some easy wins.” — Dan Cook, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ announces powerful new vulnerability management and remote desktop features in its agent-based Windows device management solution, PDQ Connect. These features complement the existing product to help sysadmins better secure and support devices, allowing them to inventory, patch, deploy, secure, and support both remote and on-prem devices from a centralized platform.

“Our focus has always been on making life easier for sysadmins,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “PDQ’s annual State of Sysadmin report showed that device management and help desk responsibilities are among the most time-consuming day-to-day tasks for sysadmins, and these new features tackle those directly. Adding vulnerability management and remote desktop is the next step toward streamlining the full device management lifecycle.”

PDQ Connect’s vulnerability management feature detects and contextually prioritizes vulnerabilities for your environment, then allows sysadmins to remediate many vulnerabilities with a single click. Its real-time data also provides constant visibility and reporting on your current environment.

Meanwhile, PDQ Connect’s remote desktop allows speedy support and troubleshooting for end-user devices. Sysadmins can connect to Windows devices from anywhere and leverage file transfer, multiple-monitor support, recorded sessions, unattended access, robust security features, and reliable performance.

About PDQ

Founded in 2001 and based in South Salt Lake, Utah, PDQ is an industry leader in software and IT asset management. Our products help IT professionals across small and large companies seamlessly automate patch management and other software deployment while managing hardware, software, and configuration data for Windows and Apple devices. For more information, please visit www.pdq.com.

