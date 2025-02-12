PDQ Releases 2025 State of System Administration Report

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ, an IT software company, released its annual report on IT industry trends, demographics, salaries, tools, and more. The 2025 State of Sysadmin report surveyed more than 1,000 IT professionals to gather insights into their current perspectives, concerns, and experiences.

• Manager salaries are up, with 53% earning more than $100,000 per year compared to just 33% last year.

• Reported stress levels have increased for sysadmins working in industrials and healthcare.

• As in years past, most sysadmins plan to stay at their jobs, with 76% intending to maintain their current position.

• Most sysadmins expect their budget and team sizes to stay the same or grow. However, those in education are more likely than their peers to anticipate shrinkage.

• Burnout and workload top the list of sysadmin career concerns.

To learn more about what’s happening in the IT industry, read the full 2025 State of Sysadmin report and tune in to the live PDQ webcast on February 13 at 12 p.m. (ET) for a special segment highlighting our findings.

About PDQ

Founded in 2001 and based in South Salt Lake, Utah, PDQ is an industry leader in software and IT asset management. Our products help IT professionals across small and large companies seamlessly automate patch management, vulnerability management, and software deployment while managing hardware, software, and configuration data for Windows and Apple devices. For more information, please visit www.pdq.com.

