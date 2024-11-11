B2i Digital Serves as Marketing Partner for ROTH’s 13th Annual Technology Conference

B2i Digital partners with ROTH for the 13th Annual Technology Conference, highlighting innovative companies across key technology sectors. B2i Digital partners with ROTH for the 13th Annual Technology Conference, highlighting innovative companies across key technology sectors. B2i Digital partners with ROTH for the 13th Annual Technology Conference, highlighting innovative companies across key technology sectors.

B2i Digital to Showcase Profiles of 100+ Companies in Software, AI, Digital Media, and More at ROTH’s Premier Tech Conference.

The ROTH Technology Conference is an ideal platform for building strong connections between growth-oriented companies and knowledgeable investors.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY/ NOVEMBER 11, 2024 / B2i Digital , Inc. is proud to announce its role as the marketing partner for the 13th Annual Technology Conference, hosted by ROTH at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on November 19 - 20, 2024. This invitation-only event will feature 1-on-1 and small group meetings with executives from over 100 public and private companies spanning the software and enterprise applications, data, analytics and AI, digital media, semiconductors, data centers and infrastructure, intelligent systems, and wireless, communications, and IoT sectors.The ROTH Technology Conference offers investors a unique opportunity to engage directly with executive management from a wide range of technology-focused companies. With 25-minute meeting sessions, investors gain in-depth insights into company strategies, operations, and growth prospects through meaningful interactions. The event also features a presentation by JC O’Hara, ROTH’s Chief Technical Strategist.David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, commented, “The ROTH Technology Conference is an ideal platform for building strong connections between growth-oriented companies and knowledgeable investors. We look forward to supporting this event and sharing the significant advancements of participating companies across technology and digital media .”As the marketing partner, B2i Digital will create and showcase profiles of each participating company on its platform, b2idigital.com. These profiles give investors a high-level view of each company’s core offerings and strategic focus ahead of the event.The 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference is an important networking and educational event that links companies at the forefront of technology innovation with institutional investors. B2i Digital’s participation underscores its commitment to using digital marketing technologies and premier industry events to connect growth companies with the investment community.Company participants, as of 11/11/24, include industry leaders such as:· A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp (AZ)· ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)· Aeries Technology (AERT)· Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)· Airgain, Inc. (AIRG)· Airship AI Holdings, Inc (AISP)· Alico, Inc. (ALCO)· American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC)· Anterix Inc. (ATEX)· Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)· Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)· Arbe Robotics, Ltd. (ARBE)· Arteris, Inc. (AIP)· AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)· Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR)· AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)· Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)· Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)· Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX)· Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)· Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)· Calix (CALX)· Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)· CEVA Inc. (CEVA)· Cibus, Inc. (CBUS)· Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)· ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (CNTM)· Core Scientific (CORZ)· CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)· Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO)· Cyabra / Trailblazer Merger Corp. (TBMC)· D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)· DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI)· eGain Corporation (EGAN)· Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM)· EVgo Inc. (EVGO)· Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX:EXRO)· Ezcorp, Inc. (EZPW)· Five9, Inc. (FIVN)· Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)· Forian Inc. (FORA)· Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)· GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS)· Genasys Inc. (GNSS)· Genius Sports Limited (GENI)· GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)· Gogo, Inc. (GOGO)· HealWell AI Inc. (TSX:AIDX)· Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)· Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)· IMAX Corporation (IMAX)· indie Semiconductor (INDI)· Inseego Corp. (INSG)· InterDigital Inc (IDCC)· Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)· IREN (IREN)· Kopin Corporation (KOPN)· Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)· Lightwave Logic (LWLG)· LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)· Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)· Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)· Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT)· Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI)· MaxLinear, Inc (MXL)· MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (MSAI)· Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS)· Netlist Inc. (NLST)· New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR)· Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND)· Nextnav, Inc. (NN)· Opera Limited (OPRA)· OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)· Ouster, Inc. (OUST)· Perion Network Ltd (PERI)· Phunware, Inc. (PHUN)· Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)· Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)· Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)· PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT)· Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL)· Quarterhill Inc. (TSX:QTRH)· Reddit, Inc. (RDDT)· Redwire Corp. (RDW)· REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)· Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)· Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)· Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV)· Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)· Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)· SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)· Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)· Silicon MotionTechnology Corp. (SIMO)· SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)· Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)· SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI)· Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR)· TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)· The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)· The Beachbody Company (BODI)· The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)· The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)· Tiny Ltd. (TSX:TINY)· TransAct Technologies, Inc. (TACT)· Verde Bioresins, Inc. (PRIVATE)· VersaBank (VBNK)· Wag! Group Co. (PET)· Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)· WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX:WNDR)· Yext, Inc. (YEXT)· Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)Visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_109303/__co-list_cp.html for the most up to date list.This is an invite-only event, and registration is subject to ROTH approval. Interested participants are encouraged to contact their ROTH representative or register at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_109303/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=109303 Contact B2i Digital to discuss sponsorship opportunities for its Featured Conferences.B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital’s website was provided and approved by respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company’s story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously an investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer at Maxim Group LLC and one of the founders of Maxim’s investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com Investor Contact:ROTHIsabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

