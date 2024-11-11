Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to host Nordic-Baltic Summit at Harpsund

On 27–28 November, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will receive heads of government from the Nordic and Baltic countries at a Summit at Harpsund. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will also attend.

Topics for discussion on the first day of the Summit will include transatlantic relations and regional security in the Baltic Sea region. The leaders will also discuss continued long-term support for Ukraine.

A press conference with the heads of government will be held on the afternoon of 27 November.

On 28 November, Mr Kristersson and Mr Tusk will hold bilateral talks. During the meeting, they will sign a new strategic partnership agreement between Sweden and Poland. The two prime ministers will then hold a joint press conference.

The Summit is taking place as Sweden’s term coordinating the informal NB8 foreign and security policy cooperation format draws to a close.

Practical information for media

