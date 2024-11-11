Mesquite ISD Named Among Forbes’ Best Employers in Texas and Best Employers for Women Nationwide

Mesquite ISD is honored by Forbes as a top Texas employer, recognized for workplace culture and empowering women, highlighting staff dedication and support.

ROYSE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesquite ISD has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the top places to work in Texas and across the nation. The district is ranked No. 56 on the Best Employers in Texas list and No. 65 on the Best Employers for Women list. These rankings place Mesquite ISD among an elite group of organizations known for their commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic workplace culture.

Mesquite ISD is one of only seven school districts in Texas to be included on the Best Employers in Texas list and one of just 10 school districts nationwide to be recognized on the Best Employers for Women list. This honor highlights the district’s commitment to creating an environment where all 5,450 employees can excel and belong.

“Being recognized as one of Texas' top employers and as a national leader in supporting women in the workplace is an incredible honor," said Superintendent Dr. Ángel Rivera. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire staff, who continually support and inspire each other to make a difference in our students’ lives every day. Our educators give so much of themselves to support our students and ensure their success. Their sacrifices are what make Mesquite ISD a place of excellence.”

More than 75% of the district's workforce is made up of women. The recognition for Best Employers for Women underscores the district’s ongoing commitment to providing opportunities and empowering individuals at all levels of the organization.

“At Mesquite ISD, our employees are our greatest asset,” said Dr. Rivera. “We are dedicated to creating a workplace where all staff members feel they belong, are supported, and have opportunities to reach their full potential.”

To create the rankings, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 employees across the United States. Employees were asked to evaluate their employers based on workplace culture, career development, and industry reputation.

