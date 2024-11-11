Utah Attorney General’s Office Honors Veterans Day

November 11, 2024

Today, we celebrate Veterans Day—a day to honor the men and women who have served our nation and worn the uniform of our great United States of America.

It’s important that we take time to remember and commemorate the service of all individuals who have served in the United States military. Whether these people have served here or abroad, they have been part of something that is larger than themselves. They have committed themselves to defending our Constitution, our flag, our communities, our way of life, and our freedoms. They have knowingly placed themselves in harm’s way so that our families might live in peace in this country, and that our grandchildren might know peace in their time to come.

Many other men, women, and children from around the world do not know any peace. We see the effects of this tragic circumstance from our broken immigration system, and the individuals who are streaming across from dozens of countries that are war-torn and constrictive of any liberties. Because of our veterans, though, Americans have always grown up in a nation that protects and cherishes freedoms and that gives young boys and girls the abilities to experience the American Dream for themselves.

Our veterans will be the first to tell you that this country is not without its faults. We have much to improve and correct in order to keep the beacon of liberty aflame for generations to come. However, even with all our issues, this nation, led by our veterans, remains a pillar of hope and resilience for countless people—both within and without.

So, from all of us at the Attorney General’s Office, we wish our veterans well and thank them for their service. We are able to enjoy this state and country to its fullest potential because of the efforts of the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform. We hope that their service to the United States never proves to be in vain, and that future generations of Americans will always honor their contributions to the greatest country that has ever existed in the history of the world.