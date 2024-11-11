Volta NXT Energises Customer Service with Sabio Group & Genesys

Volta NXT, Sabio and Genesys Wouter Bakker Sabio Logo

Sabio's Expertise Powers Seamless Transition to the Genesys Cloud platform for Essent N.V Subsidiary

This implementation is not just about new technology...and it has been a breath of fresh air working with a Genesys implementation specialist in the form of Sabio.” — Yvonne Ariëns-Gelissen, ICT Application Manager at Volta NXT

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volta NXT, a subsidiary of Dutch energy giant Essent N.V, has successfully implemented the AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud™ across its customer service operations, marking a significant leap forward in its commitment to excellence in customer engagement.The project, completed in a mere three months, showcases the power of collaboration between Volta NXT and customer experience expert services partner Sabio Group The implementation, which went live in early September, has equipped 85 users across three locations - Venlo, Beek, and Schinnen in the Netherlands - with state-of-the-art voice and telephony capabilities.Yvonne Ariëns-Gelissen, ICT Application Manager at Volta NXT, said: “As Project Lead, I am extremely proud of the result we achieved in such a short space of time. This implementation is not just about new technology; it's about enhancing our ability to connect with and serve our customers and it has been a breath of fresh air working with a Genesys implementation specialist in the form of Sabio.”The successful deployment of Genesys Cloud is just the beginning for Volta NXT. With plans to centralise operations into a single hub and potential expansions on the horizon, the company is well-positioned for future growth and innovation in customer service.Yvonne added: “There is interest from other organisations under the Essent umbrella in moving to the Genesys Cloud CX as part of potential future phases with Sabio. Volta NXT is also exploring integration projects with ERP systems and client databases, with an eye towards leveraging functionality for social media and chat interactions from Genesys.”Wouter Bakker, Country Manager of Sabio Benelux, highlighted the synergy between the two companies, saying: “Our partnership with Volta NXT exemplifies what can be achieved when expertise meets ambition. The rapid cloud migration, completed in just a few months, is a testament to the combined knowledge and dedication of both teams. We're excited to continue supporting Volta NXT as they explore the full potential of Genesys Cloud.”The seamless implementation was made possible through the expertise of Sabio and the close collaboration between the Sabio and Volta NXT teams. As a trusted partner in the Genesys ecosystem, Sabio has successfully delivered numerous Genesys projects over the past three decades.Michel Delfosse, Country Manager of Genesys Benelux, added: “Together with Sabio, we look forward to working with Volta NXT to help residents, businesses and municipalities across Limburg to transition to more sustainable energy practices while providing superior customer experience. Organisations are increasingly prioritising sustainable innovation, and Genesys Cloud is proud to be at the forefront of this movement by enabling businesses to transition from on-premises solutions to a cloud environment.”As Volta NXT settles into its new customer service environment, the company is already looking ahead to phase two of the project, which involves migrating additional business units to the platform.

