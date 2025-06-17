Sabio Group’s Customers Receive Numerous Recognition at UK National Contact Centre Awards

Sabio's Stuart Dorman addresses the UK National Contact Centre Awards UK National Contact Centre Awards

Sabio Group is delighted to congratulate several of its customers on their outstanding successes at the UK National Contact Centre Awards.

At Sabio, we believe that customer experience should be brilliant and our customers have demonstrated their expertise in delivering that this year” — Craig Pumfrey, VP Marketing, Sabio Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabio Group is delighted to congratulate several of its customers on their outstanding successes at the UK National Contact Centre Awards.Sabio’s clients secured an impressive array of wins across numerous categories, demonstrating excellence in customer service, operational management, and innovation.Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the awards recognise the cream of the UK contact centre industry, with shortlisted delegates selected following a robust judging process involving comprehensive interviews, panel judging, and site visits conducted by highly experienced senior industry leaders.This year, Sabio’s customers – including Rentokil Initial, British Airways and NewDay – picked up several big wins on the night.Individual ExcellenceSabio – an expert services partner providing contact centre technology solutions and consultancy services to more than 600 organisations globally - saw its customers achieve remarkable individual recognition across multiple award categories. Significant Contributor in CX ’ was won by Stacey Reynolds of Rentokil Initial – who picked up Gold – while British Airways’ Claire Gallagher secured a Silver in the same category. Eloise Collis Davies of Welsh Water secured ‘Rising Star Team Manager of the Year in Large Contact Centre’ award.Team and Organisational ExcellenceTeam achievements were equally impressive, with NewDay winning Gold in the Leadership Team of the Year in a Large Contact Centre’ and ‘Contact Centre Excellence’ categories. In addition, Leeds Building Society was selected as the Gold winner in the ‘Best Approach to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)’ category.Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer at Sabio, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see so many of our customers recognised at the UK National Contact Centre Awards. These wins demonstrate the exceptional talent and dedication within the organisations we work with and highlight how the expert services and solutions we provide enable teams to deliver outstanding customer experiences.”Craig Pumfrey, VP of Marketing at Sabio, added: “The UK National Contact Centre Awards are highly respected for their robust judging process and are seen as a prestigious accolade for individuals and teams within the contact centre industry.The success of our customers at these national awards is a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation in customer service delivery.“At Sabio, we believe that customer experience should be brilliant and our customers have demonstrated their expertise in delivering that this year. We’re proud to support these awards, and these wins reflect the collaborative partnership approach we take with our customers, working together to drive continuous improvement and exceptional outcomes.”ENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.