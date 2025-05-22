SABIO DISRUPT LONDON 2025: CX LEADERS SHOWCASE AI INNOVATION AND TRANSFORMATION SUCCESS

Specialist from British Airways and NatWest joined CX leaders for a special panel at Disrupt London 2025 Ben Hayes Delivered His Thoughts on AI Regulation Ice Cream Was the Order of the Day at Disrupt London 2025 Sabio Disrupt 2025 Sabio Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry giants in customer experience (CX) converged on London this week (Tuesday, May 20th) for Disrupt 2025, the latest leg in Europe's premier digital transformation and innovation event programme from Sabio Group The single-day conference highlighted breakthrough implementations at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and CX, with AI applications in contact centres taking centre stage.Among the highlights of the event included British Airways' Teresa Restucci revealing how their new conversational AI solution helped manage call volume spikes following the recent Heathrow fire incident and additional air traffic control constraints stemming from current global political tensions. The airline's implementation demonstrated the critical role of AI in analysing customer interaction data to maintain customer service levels during crisis situations.Rentokil's Arthur Baylis and Adam Holdsworth addressed a common enterprise challenge – aligning contact centre operations and technology innovation teams. Their presentation showcased successful collaboration strategies – including customer success focus from Sabio - and introduced new AI-powered voicebot proof-of-concepts being tested across their customer service operations.Jakob Westgren from Transcom highlighted their breakthrough achievements with real-time translation technology, demonstrating how they've effectively eliminated language barriers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. This innovation represents a significant advancement for multinational service operations, and was rounded off with a live demo of the technology in action.The conference featured further compelling case studies across a diverse range of sectors – but each with common challenges:The Retail Trust’s CEO, Chris Brook-Carter, presented insights on using data analytics to support both contact centre and in-store customer service advisors in the retail sector, with practical applications for cross-industry implementation.NewDay’s Amy Perring and Sergio Zavota showcased how organisations constrained by legacy systems can still innovate, showcasing their success in implementing AI to analyse knowledge bases and enhance agent support and customer call experiences.Meanwhile, Christine Domeney and Ryan Plant from Flutter Entertainment – one of the largest sports betting and iGaming organisations in the world - detailed their workforce management transformation and how evolving from a traditional client-vendor relationship with Sabio to a consultative partnership helped them manage interaction spikes of up to 500% during major sporting events.One of the most emotive sessions of the day belonged to Leeds Building Society’s Kelly Shippen and VoiceAbility’s Allon Moses, who both shared their pioneering initiatives supporting vulnerable neurodiverse customers and employees through technological innovation. This was a session that was forged from Sabio Disrupt 2024 where both speakers met and discussed a joint interest in this area.The day concluded with Dr. Ben Hayes' compelling session, "Regulating the Unknown: AI Governance in a Rapidly Evolving Landscape," which compared the divergent regulatory approaches of the EU, US, and UK. Dr. Hayes outlined critical considerations for global businesses implementing AI-powered CX.Following his presentation, Dr. Hayes joined CX specialists from British Airways, NatWest, and Sabio for a forward-looking panel discussion exploring CX trends and developments anticipated over the next three to five years.Craig Pumfrey, Sabio Group’s VP of Marketing, said: “Sabio Disrupt London 2025 demonstrated how leading organisations are leveraging AI, data analytics, and innovative partnerships to transform customer interactions while addressing operational challenges.“The conference also highlighted a clear industry trend: successful CX transformation requires not only cutting-edge technology implementation but also strategic alignment between operations, technology teams, and expert service partners, such as Sabio, to create truly differentiated customer experiences.”For more information about Sabio and its Disrupt programme events or focused Community Days, visit www.sabiogroup.com ENDS

