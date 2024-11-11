Fresh Tri Announces Launch of the Institute for Iterative Thinking

Led by wellbeing industry veteran David Hoke, the new Institute aims to research and advance the science behind the Iterative Mindset MethodTM

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Tri, Inc., a neuroscience-based health and wellness technology company, today proudly announces the launch of the Institute for Iterative Thinking. Led by former Walmart and Thrive Global wellbeing leader David Hoke, the Institute for Iterative Thinking (IFIT) aims to translate cutting-edge neuroscientific research into practical frameworks and insights that unlock lasting behavioral change. In partnership with leaders in the academic, clinical and business industries, IFIT will serve as a catalyst to advance the adoption of iterative thinking across industries.

The Institute for Iterative Thinking builds on the behavioral research of Fresh Tri’s CEO and Founder, Kyra Bobinet MD-MPH. Dr. Bobinet’s discovery of the Iterative Mindset (IM) and creation of a methodology to train and measure it, has been published in leading journals including Nature partner journal (npj) Digital Medicine, and in two best-selling books. So far, Fresh Tri has validated the Iterative Mindset’s stability in achieving sustainable health and wellness outcomes, which will be detailed in journal articles that IFIT will additionally publish.

To date, society’s collective efforts to achieve lasting behavior change have been ineffective. While performance-based methods, including weight tracking, dieting, and goal-setting, are widely used, studies show that they ultimately fail to deliver sustainable results for the majority of the population. The Institute for Iterative Thinking aims to directly address this challenge by advancing the neuroscience-backed benefits of the Iterative Mindset.

Together with its partners, the Institute for Iterative Thinking will support the ongoing research and development of this mindset and will design and test commercial, real-world applications that closely align with this scientific research.

The Institute for Iterative Thinking is led by David Hoke, a seasoned wellbeing leader who has previously served in positions including Senior Director of Health and Wellbeing at Walmart and Chief Wellbeing Officer at Thrive Global.

“David's extensive experience in well-being and his rigorous approach to population health make him the perfect fit to lead the Institute for Iterative Thinking," said Kyra Bobinet MD-MPH, CEO and Founder of Fresh Tri. “We’re excited to see him bring our shared vision for the Institute to life and develop a movement that will drive meaningful change in the way our society approaches health outcomes.”

As Managing Director, Hoke will oversee the Institute's strategic direction and lead the design and development of new mechanisms that foster broad adoption of the Iterative Mindset. Mr. Hoke is also serving as Fresh Tri’s Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am honored to join the Institute for Iterative Thinking and look forward to working with this talented team to further our mission," said David Hoke. "The data on Iterative Mindset outcomes are very strong, making this mindset more relevant than ever for today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world. I am excited to contribute to the development of science-based solutions that will help people and organizations succeed while supporting individuals’ wellbeing."

To learn more about the work of the Institute for Iterative Thinking, visit https://instituteforiterativethinking.org

Fresh Tri

Fresh Tri is a 100% employee-owned behavior change organization that aims to liberate people from failure to achieve success using mindset training and healthy habit formation, leading to lasting results. This approach is rooted in CEO-Founder Dr. Kyra Bobinet's groundbreaking research leading to the neuroscience-based Iterative Mindset Method™, a practice-and-tweak approach that protects people from setbacks and keeps them going long-term. To date, Fresh Tri has served hundreds of thousands to improve their health, stress, and lifestyle.

Learn more about Fresh Tri, The Iterative Mindset Method™, and Fresh Tri's founder at freshtri.com.

Institute for Iterative Thinking

Established in 2024, the Institute for Iterative Thinking is an outgrowth of the discovery of the Iterative Mindset and development of the Iterative Mindset Method at Fresh Tri. Given the growing knowledge base in the neuroscientific community and new mindset research, the Institute aims to translate cutting-edge neuroscientific research into practical frameworks and insights that unlock lasting behavioral change. In partnership with leaders in the academic, clinical and business industries, the Institute will serve as a catalyst to advance the adoption of iterative thinking across industries.

