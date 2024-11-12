DC Power Football Club Adds Former NFL Star Vernon Davis to the Ownership Group

Vernon Davis joins DC Power FC Ownership Group

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2015 Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos, joins Power FC ownership group.

Vontae [Davis] and I were really excited about not only doing this together but doing it with a sports franchise in the city where we both grew up.” — Vernon Davis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Power Football Club “Power FC” in the USL Super League has announced the addition of former National Football League (NFL) star and Washington, D.C. native, Vernon Davis, to the ownership group. Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2015 Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos, brings with him a wealth of leadership and experience in addition to a passion for growing women’s soccer in the DMV.

“Women’s soccer is on a growth trajectory unlike any other sport in this country, and the emergence of the USL Super League provides yet another crucial platform for elite players to showcase their talents and compete at a high level,” said Davis. “This is an incredible opportunity, as I look forward to helping to elevate this organization and the game.”

The move also marks a particularly meaningful venture for Vernon, as he initially planned to join the DC Power FC ownership group with his late brother, Vontae, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.

“Vontae and I were really excited about not only doing this together but doing it with a sports franchise in the city where we both grew up,” said Davis. “While moving forward emotionally with this partnership wasn’t easy, I also realized it would afford me an incredible opportunity to honor his memory and the dream we both shared.”

Davis joins an illustrious ownership group that includes former and current professional athletes and celebrities including WNBA star Angel Reese, Washington Nationals Pitcher Josiah Gray, Washington Capitals Center Hendrix LaPierre, and actress Crystal Renee Hayslett. In addition, the ownership group is comprised of DMV business leaders Jan Adams, Devin Talbott, and Jordan Stuart.

The move marks Davis’s latest venture into sports ownership. In 2022, he joined the ownership group of the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian National Basketball League.

Davis, who grew up in Washington, D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood, was one of the nation’s top high school players when he graduated from Dunbar High School in 2003. After three years at the University of Maryland, he entered the NFL draft and was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He made two Pro Bowl appearances with the 49ers and won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015. He played his last three NFL seasons with his hometown Washington Commanders. Davis is in his first year of eligibility for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Today, in addition to building an impressive business portfolio, Davis has deeply immersed himself in yet another passion: acting and producing feature films. In the past few years alone, he has filmed nearly 40 projects with the likes of Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Michelle Dockery, and Shannon Elizabeth, among others. He has also founded two production companies -- Reel 85 and Between the Linez Productions.

Power FC returns to Audi Field on Wednesday, Nov. 13 when they take on Brooklyn FC at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available to purchase at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

ABOUT DC POWER FOOTBALL CLUB

DC Power Football Club (Power FC) is one of the founding teams in the United Soccer League (USL) Super League that launched in August 2024.

Power FC bridges the journey from youth to professional, connecting the global game to local fans. The club is dedicated to increasing the opportunities for both young girls and women to participate in professional soccer, not just as players but as leaders and champions both on and off the field.

Power FC are headquartered in Washington, DC, and are led by club president and local business leader, Jordan Stuart, who oversees the day-to-day operations at Power FC. The club also announced Frédéric Brillant as their first head coach in club history.

For more information and club updates, please visit www.dcpowerfootballclub.com and find us on social media @DCPowerFC and use the hashtag #BraceForImpact.

To purchase tickets, go to www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

