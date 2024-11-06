D.C. United Announces 2025 Ultimate Away Day Sweepstakes

D.C. United Announce Ultimate Away Day Sweepstakes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D.C. United today announced its 2025 Ultimate Away Day Sweepstakes in which a winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two guests to cheer on D.C. United at a future away match and an exclusive D.C. United Fan Pack. D.C. United will announce its 2025 Regular Season schedule once made available by Major League Soccer (MLS).

The sweepstakes begins at 12:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 6, 2024 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 30, 2024 and is open to legal residents who live within a 75-mile radius of the District of Columbia who are of legal age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside (and at least 18 years old) at the time of entry.

During the entry period, there are two ways for fans to enter the sweepstakes. Fans can submit their entry to the sweepstakes online HERE or by mailing in their name, address, and phone number to D.C. United – 2025 Away Day Trip Sweepstakes, 100 Potomac Ave SW Washington, DC 20024. Entries are limited to one per person.

Sweepstakes Mailing Address:

Attn: D.C. United – 2025 Away Day Trip Sweepstakes

100 Potomac Ave SW

Washington, D.C. 20024

The winner will be selected on December 3, 2024, through a random drawing from all eligible entries that comply with the official contest rules. Once eligibility is confirmed, the prize package includes travel to and from the away match destination (by plane or train, at the sponsor’s discretion), hotel accommodations, transportation to and from the match, a gift card for food and beverages during the event, and an exclusive D.C. United fan pack. The fan pack will include two official 2025 D.C. United kits.

For more information, eligibility, and for the official rules of the sweepstakes, please visit www.dcunited.com/promotions/2025sweepstakes-rules.

D.C. United season tickets for the club’s home matches at Audi Field for the 2025 Major League Soccer season are now available for purchase at www.dcunited.com/tickets/memberships.

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the last 28 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round and is home to America’s number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red train at the Inova Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields, and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). For more information and club updates, please visit http://www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.

