Sofema Online launches Three New Security Training Packages for Industry Professionals
The comprehensive set includes Pax & Baggage Security, Airline Operations Security, and Airline Operations Quality & Safety AwarenessSOFIA , BULGARIA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL), www. sofemaonline.com, a trusted leader in aviation regulatory training, has unveiled a range of specialized security training packages designed to equip aviation professionals with the knowledge and skills essential to navigate today’s complex security landscape. These newly introduced programs cover core areas of aviation security, ensuring that personnel are prepared to address industry challenges with confidence and compliance. Each package offers a value-driven approach to accessing specialized aviation security training
Pax & Baggage Security Package
This package strengthens knowledge in handling dangerous goods and enhancing passenger and baggage security, offering four key courses:
Competency-Based DG Training – Screening of Passengers and Crew and their Baggage, Cargo, and Mail
Aviation Security (AVSEC) – Safeguarding Against Acts of Unlawful Interference
Aviation Security (AVSEC) Training for Passenger and Baggage Reconciliation (BRS)
Insider Threat in Aviation Security
Airline Operations Security Package
This package provides a foundational understanding of both aviation and cyber security and is ideal for non-security staff and those supporting secure operations. Courses include:
Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff
Aviation Security (AVSEC) – Safeguarding Against Acts of Unlawful Interference
EASA Compliant Organization Cyber Security Responsibilities
Insider Threat in Aviation Security
Airline Operations Quality & Safety Awareness Package
Focusing on proactive quality and safety measures, this package is ideal for those dedicated to maintaining high standards in aviation. It includes:
Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff
Aviation Security (AVSEC) – Safeguarding Against Acts of Unlawful Interference
EASA Compliant Organization Cyber Security Responsibilities
Aviation Security (AVSEC) Training for Passenger and Baggage Reconciliation (BRS)
Insider Threat in Aviation Security
Each package is designed to provide aviation professionals with valuable, practical skills for enhancing security and operational safety. For more information - team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.