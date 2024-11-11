Official Visit of Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang of the People's Republic of China, 10 to 11 November 2024

Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang made an official visit to Singapore from 10 to 11 November 2024. Vice Premier Ding called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as well as Prime Minister (PM) and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Vice Premier Ding was also hosted to a welcome dinner by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong yesterday evening, and to a lunch by Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean today.

During the engagements, the leaders of both sides reaffirmed the longstanding and substantive relations between Singapore and China. This is reflected in the convening of the milestone 20th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation and related Joint Steering Council meetings that DPM Gan co-chaired with Vice Premier Ding. The leaders also welcomed the positive momentum of both countries’ wide-ranging and forward-looking cooperation, which spans trade and economic links to digital and financial connectivity, sustainability, innovation, food and agriculture, legal and judicial cooperation, education, health, and people-to-people exchanges.

President Tharman, PM Wong, SM Teo, and DPM Gan exchanged views with Vice Premier Ding on ways to further deepen bilateral ties, including the progress made by our three Government-to-Government projects, namely the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city, and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity. As Singapore and China mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025, both sides agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in line with the respective development priorities of the two countries.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including challenges facing the global economy.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2024