Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Palestine

QUESTION

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs what is the impact on Singapore’s diplomatic position or language following the recent directive by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to update its terminology to use “State of Palestine” in submissions and particularly in light of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC which officially recognised Palestine as a member state in 2015, following Palestine's deposit of its instrument of accession to the Rome Statute.

REPLY

1 There is no impact. The United Nations (UN) has used the designation “State of Palestine” in official UN documents and on Palestine’s nameplate at UN meetings since 2012, following the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 67/19, which accorded Palestine non-member observer State status.

2 As I stated in Parliament on 2 July 2024, Singapore is prepared in-principle to recognise the State of Palestine and will make this move at the appropriate time. The key consideration is that such a move should help progress towards peace and a negotiated two-state solution. In particular, there will need to be an effective Palestinian government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically rejects terrorism.

11 NOVEMBER 2024