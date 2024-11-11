Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Representations from US for American Citizen imprisoned for National Service defaulting offences, 11 November 2024

QUESTION

 

Ms Hazel Poa: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) whether the Ministry has received any representations from the United States relating to the case of an American citizen who was sentenced to nine weeks’ imprisonment on 7 October 2024 for National Service defaulting offences; and (b) if so, what has been the Government's response.

 

REPLY

 

1        No.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2024

