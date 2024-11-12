Duphill Completes Stunning Flooring Project for Brass Monkey at City Walk, Dubai

Duphill Logo Brass Monkey, City Walk, Dubai Brass Monkey Logo

DUBAI, EMIRATE OF DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duphill, a leader in innovative flooring solutions , has successfully completed a major flooring project for the highly anticipated Brass Monkey entertainment venue at City Walk, Dubai. Brass Monkey is a one-of-a-kind destination for fun-seekers, offering bowling lanes, retro arcade games, and a vibrant social scene.Duphill was tasked by RK Gulf Contracting, the client, with delivering an inspired flooring solution that not only met the aesthetic needs but also provided long-lasting durability. Prospect Design International conceptualized the design, combining the sleek look of Nuvolato Architop with the timeless appeal of Veneziana Terrazzo, offering an exceptional blend of contemporary and raw finishes.The 1,300 m² flooring project, completed in November 2023, is a testament to Duphill’s commitment to delivering quality on time. This bespoke installation allowed Brass Monkey to achieve its desired modern-industrial aesthetic with an integrated design approach that merges different textures and patterns.Key Project Features:Nuvolato Architop: A microcement system offering a durable, minimalist finish that enhances the venue's modern feel.Veneziana Terrazzo: Known for its longevity and timeless beauty, the terrazzo adds an element of sophistication, creating a contrast with the microcement.Custom Design: The harmonious integration of diverse flooring systems allowed for a broad range of design expressions, elevating Brass Monkey’s interior atmosphere.“Brass Monkey is a venue that thrives on energy and fun, and we wanted the flooring to reflect that. By combining Nuvolato Architop with Veneziana Terrazzo, we were able to create a look that’s as durable as it is visually striking, giving Brass Monkey a dynamic space that will impress visitors for years to come.” - Alaa Elbeih, General Manager, Duphill Technical Solutions LLCThe result is a durable and easy-to-maintain floor that complements Brass Monkey’s lively atmosphere, ensuring that the space will maintain its appeal with minimal upkeep.Duphill’s expert workforce brought this vision to life with precision and attention to detail. The seamless collaboration between Duphill and RK Gulf Contracting ensured the project was completed on time, delivering a flawless result.About DuphillSince 2011, Duphill has been a leading provider of high-quality flooring solutions, specializing in decorative, industrial, and hygienic applications. With a strong focus on craftsmanship and innovation, Duphill has built a legacy of excellence, transforming spaces with custom flooring solutions that stand the test of time.

