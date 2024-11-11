Pacific Leaders to Embark on Japan Study Tour to Learn About Early Warning Systems for Climate Crises

11 November 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – On 11 November 2024, nearly 30 officials and professionals from 11 Pacific small island countries embarked on a study tour in Japan as part of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) “Leave No One Behind: Rapid Response to Climate Crises through Early Warning Systems” training programme. Over 12 days, the participants will visit Hiroshima, Kyoto, Kobe, Tokyo, Tsukuba, Kashiwa, and Kasukabe, engaging in expert-led lectures, field visits, and group assignments.

The Japan study tour is the second phase of the UNITAR programme, which aims to equip individuals and communities in Pacific Island countries with the knowledge and skills to effectively disseminate, monitor, analyse and respond to early warning signals for climate hazards and extreme weather events. It is financially supported by the Government and People of Japan.