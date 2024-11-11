Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan visits Sweden

On 11–13 November, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa and Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz will receive Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Armenia is an important foreign policy partner to Sweden and an interesting market for Swedish businesses. Sweden supports Armenia’s democratic reforms and resilience. I welcome Armenia’s ambition to deepen relations with the EU,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Mr Mirzoyan’s visit begins with a working lunch with Ms Malmer Stenergard, followed by separate meetings with Mr Dousa and Ms Rosencrantz. The ministers are expected to discuss developments in the region, bilateral trade, Swedish reform support to Armenia and Armenia’s deepening relations with the EU.

Sweden provides extensive and increasing reform support to Armenia. Between 2021 and 2023, the total support tripled. In 2023, it amounted to almost SEK 149 million.

During his visit, Mr Mirzoyan will also meet with Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén and Swedish business representatives.