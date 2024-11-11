President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes visit to KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook a multifaceted visit to Kwa Zulu-Natal that culminated in a Presidential Imbizo. On Friday, 08 November 2024,the President hosted an Imbizo at Umnini Sport field, Umgababa Municipality, under eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. Held under the theme “leave no one behind” the Imbizo coincides with the celebration of 30 years of Freedom and Democracy and brought together members of the Government of National Unity.

Community members raised various concerns which include flood victims whose houses were damaged between 2017 and 2019,unemployment,crime, high rate of school dropouts, transport, access to healthcare and the shortage of water.

Responding to the issues raised, the President invited relevant Ministers and Provincial leaders to respond and provide updates on some of the interventions underway.

The Minister of police indicated that he would meet with the provincial commissioner to address the issue of crime and find ways to deal with the concerns of residents. Government will consider the roll out of more police stations to assist the community with safety and security.

The Minister of Basic Education addressed the issue of the BELA bill and indicated that the remaining two clauses on the bill will be implemented by December 2024 following the ongoing negotiations. She also addressed the issue of budget cuts and the ongoing discussions with the Minister of Finance to resolve the budgetary constraints facing the department of education in KwaZulu Natal.

On issues of unemployment, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure emphasised that the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) has provided a temporary lifeline to millions of South Africans, he indicated that going forward there will be transparency in how allocations are done and a new reformed and improved EPWP will be launched. It was also indicated that even people over the age of 35 years will also be eligible to apply for work at the EPWP.

The Minister of Human Settlement touched on the issues of housing where she mentioned that 47 beneficiaries will be getting houses in the eThekwini Municipality, 50 houses will be built under the Sukuma Sakhe project in January 2025. She further announced that 90 percent of planning is done to build houses in the area of uMnini and people in unhabitable informal settlements will be relocated to safer locations when the process of land acquisition is completed.

Various Ministers responded to issues that were raised such as access to health care service, public transport infrastructure that is disability friendly, issues of water and sanitation.

In conclusion the President remembered the families of children who have lost their lives due to foodborne illnesses by leading the observance of a moment of silence. President Ramaphosa said that he stands with the families of the children who have died, and assured the public that the government and other state agencies are working tirelessly to resolve this national crisis. The President thanked the community of Umgababa and the surrounding areas for coming in their numbers to participate in the 2nd Imbizo under the 7th administration of the government of national unity.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za