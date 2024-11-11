Minister Pemmy Majodina briefs media on water supply challenges and interventions in Johannesburg, 11 Nov

Members of the media are invited to a press briefing hosted by Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo and Mr Sello Seitlholo, Gauteng MEC for CoGTA, Mr Jacob Mamabolo and Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Councillor Dada Morero, alongside the MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department, Councillor Jack Sekwaila, and officials from Johannesburg Water.



This briefing will address the current water supply challenges facing the city and planned interventions.



The media briefing will be held as follows:



Date: Monday, 11 November 2024

Time: 13:00 for 13:30

Venue: Johannesburg Water Head office, Turbine Hall, Ntemi Piliso Street, Newtown, Johannesburg



For RSVP and media inquiries, please contact: Nombuso Shabalala on nombuso.shabalala@jwater.co.za / 083 604 4072



Media Enquiries please contact the following officials:



Department of Water and Sanitation:

Cornelius Monama, Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

Wisane Mavasa, Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Office of the Premier:

Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Spokesperson

E-mail: vuyo.mhaga@gauteng.gov.za



Office of the Executive Mayor:

Chris Vondo, Director Communications

Cell: +27 (79) 851-9908

Johannesburg Water:

Nondumiso Mabuza

E-mail: nondumiso.mabuza@jwater.co.za

Rand Water:

Makenosi Maroo (Spokesperson)

Cell: 072 545 5041

E-mail: mmaroo@randwater.co.za

Justice Mohale (Media Relations Manager)

Cell: 083 417 6999

E-mail:jmohale@randwater.co.za