Conservative Champion and Republican Leader Elise Stefanik Nominated for United States Ambassador to the United Nations

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) and ACLJ Action celebrated the nomination of Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for United States Ambassador to the United Nations. ​ In this role, she will represent U.S. interests on a global stage and strengthen international partnerships at the United Nations. Throughout her tenure in Congress, Representative Stefanik has demonstrated leadership in national defense, foreign policy, and advocacy for constitutional values.As a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and Republican Conference Chair, Representative Stefanik has been a leading voice for modernizing and securing our nation’s defense capabilities and strengthening U.S. military readiness. A hallmark of her legislative agenda has been fighting antisemitism and an unwavering commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship. To that end, Representative Stefanik has consistently backed funding and support for Israel’s defense systems, such as the Iron Dome, and has fought against the anti-Israel biases of international organizations. We are particularly excited for the new opportunities this role will provide her to advance America’s alliance with Israel as we work towards lasting peace and security in the Middle East.“We are excited that our great friend and conservative ally, Representative Elise Stefanik, has been nominated to serve as the chief representative of United States interests at the United Nations," says Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of American Center for Law and Justice, and President and CEO of ACLJ Action. "Her experience, dedication, and clear vision will serve all of us well on the world stage as she advocates for American values, human rights, and global peace. In an age of increasing antisemitism and anti-Israel bias at the United Nations, Congresswoman Stefanik has been a steadfast ally and advocate for Israel, valiantly standing with the Israeli people and promoting the U.S.-Israel relationship. We are confident that her leadership at the United Nations will continue to reinforce the strong bonds between our nations and promote a peaceful, more stable Middle East. We look forward to continuing working with her in her new capacity as UN Ambassador, including through our European Centre for Law and Justice, which has held special Consultative Status before the United Nations since 2007.”The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) engages legal, legislative, and cultural issues by implementing an effective strategy of advocacy, education, and litigation that includes representing clients before the Supreme Court of the United States and international tribunals around the globe. For more information, visit https://aclj.org/ ACLJ Action advocates on behalf of tens of thousands of its members in Congress, the executive branch, and states across the country to advance liberty, constitutional government, and religious freedom. For more information, visit https://acljaction.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.